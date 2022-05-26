Ahmedabad Stadium highest score T20: Motera Stadium average score IPL

Ahmedabad Stadium highest score T20: Narendra Modi Stadium has witnessed only one 200+ innings total in the Indian Premier League.

Ahmedabad is in the spotlight after the pinnacle of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League will be played here from tomorrow. Practically a second semi-final, IPL 2022 Qualifier 2 will be played between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

In what will be the first match for Gujarat Titans at their home ground in the Narendra Modi Stadium, they will face the winner of Qualifier 2 in IPL 2022 final on Sunday.

Considering the intensity of cricket played in both IPL 2022 playoffs thus far, fans would be hoping for Ahmedabad to produce playoffs matches similar to Kolkata.

As far as the average innings score at the Narendra Modi Stadium is concerned, it has been 158.2 in a total of 47 T20s over the years. Speaking particularly of the 17 IPL matches played here across four seasons in the past, average innings total rises by a small margin to 161.2.

Ahmedabad Stadium highest score T20

Apart from IPL and T20Is, Ahmedabad has also hosted a lot of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy matches. Hence, domestic Indian state teams also make their presence feel in the record books with respect to this venue.

Score Team Opposition Year 224/2 India England 2021 215/4 Maharashtra Mumbai 2013 201/6 Rajasthan Royals Delhi Capitals 2014 198/9 Mumbai Maharashtra 2013 194/3 Baroda Mumbai 2013

While three 200+ innings totals have been registered in Ahmedabad T20s, the feat has been achieved only once in Ahmedabad IPL matches. Readers must note that the next best IPL innings totals at this venue have been scored by Royals (191/6) and Punjab Kings (191/6 and 179/5).

Royal Challengers, who have played three T20s at the Narendra Modi Stadium in the past, have a highest inning total of 171/5 in 20 overs (against Delhi Capitals last season).