Andre Russell Injury News: Will KKR All-Rounder Bat in Today’s IPL 2023 Match vs SRH at Eden Gardens?

Not for the first time but Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Andre Russell left the field midway through the innings for yet another time in the Indian Premier League.

Russell, who has had issues with his knee in the past as well, looked ginger from the first over that he bowled in the 19th match of the ongoing 16th season of the IPL against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Eden Gardens tonight.

Bowling for the first time in his fourth match of the season, one understood why captain Nitish Rana hadn’t introduced him into the bowling attack in the first three matches.

Handed the fifth over as a second-change bowler, all Russell needed to pick a wicket was one ball. With SRH opening batter Mayank Agarwal (9) looking to clear short third-man, all he ended up was hit the ball straight to Varun Chakravarthy (1/41) at that position. Not stopping at one, Russell also dismissed Rahul Tripathi (9) in the same over to nullify the progress made by Harry Brook (100*) in the powerplay.

Andre Russell Injury News

Russell, who bowled two overs on the trot, was brought back into the attack to bowl the penultimate over of the innings. Much like his first spell, Russell managed to pick a wicket on the first legal delivery of his second spell as well. However, the 34-year old player couldn’t bowl another ball following Sunrisers all-rounder Abhishek Sharma‘s (32) dismissal.

Russell, who had even walked off the field after the completion of his first spell, failed to walk on his own during the business end of the innings. While the exact nature of the injury remains unknown, the West Indian cricketer could have faced trouble due to cramps.

Not the best of sights to see someone of his body structure to be leaving the ground with the help of two teammates, KKR and their fans would be praying for Russell’s optimum recovery.

Will KKR All-Rounder Bat in Today’s IPL 2023 Match vs SRH?

With Knight Riders in pursuit of a mammoth 229-run target, they really need Russell’s participation in the second innings. That being said, no official confirmation has been provided by the franchise as for now.

Considering his batting skills, even a half-fit Russell attempting big shots on one leg (been there, done that in the past) could benefit his team in this match. It is worth a mention that Kolkata have brought in all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer as an Impact Player in place of spinner Suyash Sharma (0/44).

UPDATE: Russell is expected to bat according to Star Sports Network’s commentator Harsha Bhogle.