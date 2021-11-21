“Any time you play India at home you’re going to be the underdogs”: Ross Taylor believes India are the favourites ahead of India vs New Zealand test series

India vs New Zealand test series: Ross Taylor has insisted that India will be favourites in the series despite the WTC final loss.

India will face New Zealand in the first test game on 25 November 2021 in Kanpur. This is will be Ross Taylor’s first cricket game after a spell of more than five months. Taylor’s last game was against India only in the WTC Final in June 2021.

New Zealand decided to rest Ross Taylor on the Bangladesh & Pakistan tour to manage his workload. Ahead of the important series against India, Taylor has given an interview to ESPNCricinfo about the challenges ahead of the Indian tour.

India vs New Zealand test series: Ross Taylor speaks up on the Indian challenge

Ross Taylor has talked about the prospect of going in the WTC cycle as a world champion this time.

“We can say we’re world champions now and that’s suddenly different, trying to retain it,” Taylor said.

“It’s sort of a harder place to start. We started in Sri Lanka last time and we drew that series. It’s going to be a great two years I’m sure.”

THEY’VE DONE IT! Ross Taylor hits the winnings runs and the BLACKCAPS win the ICC World Test Championship FINAL by eight wickets over India at the Hampshire Bowl. New Zealand’s ultimate duo do it in the ultimate Test! #WTC21 #BACKTHEBLACKCAPS pic.twitter.com/hUmEi3fB9v — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) June 23, 2021

New Zealand will tour India, Pakistan, and England in the upcoming WTC cycle. In the last cycle, they managed to qualify based on the basis of average points. He also talked about the long break he got before the Indian test series. According to Taylor, a bit of match-practice would have been better instead of the break.

“When you’re coming to India you want to play as much cricket as you want and can,” Taylor said.

“Preparation so far has been fantastic. [But] it’s a little bit different having no net bowlers, you know, facing our [own] bowlers as preparation. It’s been key.”

Taylor insists that India will always be the favourite at their home and being the World Champions will not play any part.

“I guess the element of surprise is gone. But any time you play India at home you’re going to be the underdogs, whether you’re No. 1 in the world or where they sit in international cricket at the time.”