Cricket

“Any time you play India at home you’re going to be the underdogs”: Ross Taylor believes India are the favourites ahead of India vs New Zealand test series

India vs New Zealand test series: Ross Taylor has insisted that India will be favourites in the series despite the WTC final loss.
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
Mitchell Santner captain: Why is Tim Southee not playing today's 3rd T20I between India and New Zealand in Kolkata?
No Newer Articles
Cricket Latest News
India vs New Zealand test series: Ross Taylor has insisted that India will be favourites in the series despite the WTC final loss.
“Any time you play India at home you’re going to be the underdogs”: Ross Taylor believes India are the favourites ahead of India vs New Zealand test series

India vs New Zealand test series: Ross Taylor has insisted that India will be favourites…