Arjun Tendulkar IPL debut: Will Arjun Tendulkar play tonight’s MI vs DC IPL 2022 match?

Arjun Tendulkar IPL debut: Left-arm pacer Arjun Tendulkar is in contention to make his IPL debut against Delhi Capitals.

Mumbai Indians will face Delhi Capitals in the 69th league match of the Indian Premier League 2022. The match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

This is an important game for the playoffs qualification of the IPL 2022. If Delhi Capitals can win this game, they will qualify for the playoffs, whereas Royal Challengers Bangalore will qualify in the case of Mumbai Indians’ victory. This season has been a disappointing one for the Mumbai Indians as they have won just 3 of their 13 games.

Since Delhi Capitals have changed their name in the 2019 season, they have always qualified for the playoffs, and they would want to continue their record.

Arjun Tendulkar IPL debut

Mumbai Indians will play their last league match of the season and the fans are waiting for the debut of Arjun Tendulkar. Rohit Sharma mentioned in the last match that the team will make some changes in this game. Mumbai Indians have used a total of 22 players in their playing eleven so far in the tournament.

Arjun Tendulkar was a part of the Mumbai Indians’ squad last season as well, but he was ruled out of the season midway due to an injury. In IPL 2022 auction, Mumbai Indians again bought Arjun Tendulkar for a price of INR 30 lacs in the auction. Gujarat Titans also made a solitary bid of INR 25 lacs.

The left-arm pacer has played a couple of T20s for Mumbai in domestic cricket, where he has scalped two wickets at an economy of 9.57. He is yet to make his list-a and first-class debut. There have been a lot of talks going around the debut of Arjun Tendulkar in this game. Aakash Chopra also said that Mumbai Indians should give a chance to Arjun in this match.