Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium is set to host the seventh league match of Indian Premier League 2023 between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans. This is the first of the seven matches scheduled in the city this season. In 2021, this stadium hosted a total of four games before COVID-19 played spoilsport.

Generally, teams love playing at their home venue but Delhi’s record in their own city is not great. They have played 73 matches here, where they have lost 39 and won just 32 over the years. Capitals will be eager to change the record this season.

Apart from Gujarat, Delhi Capitals will face Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings at this stadium later in the season. After a defeat in their first league match on Saturday, home support could be vital for DC this season.

Arun Jaitley Stadium Average Score in IPL History

The track in Delhi has been through a lot of changes during the course of IPL. Earlier, it used to be a spin-friendly wicket, but the nature has changed in the recent past. A total of 77 IPL matches have been played here, where the average first innings score has been 161 runs.

Out of 77, 42 matches have been won by the chasing teams and 34 are won by the teams batting first. The nature of the track can be judged by the fact that the average first innings score in IPL 2021 matches played here was 195 runs. Despite such a huge score, three out of four matches were won by the chasing teams.

Delhi Stadium Average T20 Score

A total of 150 T20s have been played in the capital city so far, and the average first innings score here has been 159 runs. Talking about T20Is, the average first innings score has been 164 runs in seven matches.

However, with all being said, the team must score in excess of 180 runs in order to have a fair chance in the match. The pitches in Delhi have been belters for the batters lately.