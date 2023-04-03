Delhi Capitals will take on Gujarat Titans in the seventh league match of Indian Premier League 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday. We have seen great batting performances at this very venue and the pitch here will again be looked at with great interest.

After losing the first match, the Capitals would want to get their first win of the season tomorrow. Pacers Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi have joined the squad to provide a huge boost. The opening duo of captain David Warner and Prithvi Shaw will carry the responsibility to give the team a great start in this match.

Defending champions Gujarat won their season opener, and they would be motivated to replicate their performance. Batter David Miller will be back for the Titans, and he will be an excellent addition to their middle-order. Opening batter Shubman Gill is also looking in great form, and the duo of Rahul Tewatia and Rashid Khan is also looking outstanding.

Arun Jaitley Stadium Delhi Pitch Report for DC vs GT IPL 2023 Match

The stadium will be hosting its first IPL 2023 match. A flat track is expected at this venue, and the fans can expect a lot of sixes and fours during the course of the match. India and South Africa played a T20I here last year, where South Africa chased the target of 212 runs with ease.

This ground hosted a total of four IPL 2021 matches, and the average first innings score in those matches was 195 runs. Out of four matches, three were won by the chasing teams. This track used to be low and slow, but now it is a batting beauty. There is absolutely no room for error for the bowlers here.

The boundaries of this ground are quite small and the outfield is fast as well. It is certain that both teams would want to chase after winning the toss here in Delhi. A high-scoring encounter is on the cards considering the quality of both sides.