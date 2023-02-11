Arun Jaitley Stadium pitch report batting or bowling: Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium pitch report for Test match

The first match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy could even last three days, and the 2nd Test of the series will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi from 17 February. India won the first Test easily, and they will be looking to take 2-0 lead, whereas the Australian would want to level it.

The first Test was dominated by the Indian spinners, where Ravindra Jadeja took 7 wickets in the match and R Ashwin took 8. Jadeja made his return after 5 months of wait, but he proved his class by scoring a half-century with the bat as well. The pitch had demons, but the Indian team proved their class.

Australia just surrendered in the 2nd innings, and if they will play with this kind of approach, the rest of the series can be fully one-sided. The next match will be played in Delhi, and the Indian team possesses a great record there as well.

Arun Jaitley Stadium pitch report batting or bowling

After a spin-friendly track in Nagpur, the Aussies would be looking to find some respite in Delhi. However, the track in Delhi has also been a typical sub-continent track, where the spinners are again expected to dominate. Even in IPL matches, this track has assisted the spinners.

Just like any other Indian track, the pitch will be excellent for batting in the initial days of the game. As the match will progress, the spinners will definitely come into play yet again. There is a very low bounce on this track, and the batters will find it tough yet again. The average 1st innings here has been 342 runs, whereas the average 4th innings score has been 165 runs.

The stats clearly prove that batting first will be the key to winning here on this track. Anil Kumble is the highest wicket-taker at this very venue, and yet again, the Aussies will find it difficult to make their mark here.