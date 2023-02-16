HomeSearch

Arun Jaitley Stadium Test records: Delhi Test match records and highest successful run chase

Dixit Bhargav
|Published 16/02/2023

Virat Kohli had scored a double century in his last at home.

The second Test match of the ongoing Australia’s tour of India in Delhi will commence from tomorrow after a three-day break got converted into a five-day break due to the hasty culmination of the first Test match in Nagpur last week.

Arun Jaitley Stadium, which had hosted South Africa for matches in both the white-ball formats last year, will be hosting a Test match after more than half-a-decade.

India, who’ve played each one of the 35 Tests in the national capital starting from 1948, have won 13 and lost six while drawing the remaining 15 matches over the years.

Australia, on the other hand, have won one and lost three out of their seven Test matches here. Set to play a Test at this venue after a decade, senior Australian cricketers namely David Warner, Steven Smith and Nathan Lyon were part of their Playing XI in 2013.

Arun Jaitley Stadium Test records

Highest Test run-scorers at the Arun Jaitley Stadium are Sachin Tendulkar (759), Dilip Vengsarkar (671), Sunil Gavaskar (668), Rahul Dravid (635) and Sourav Ganguly (582). Best Test batters here among active cricketers are:

BatterMatchesRunsHighestAverage10050
Virat Kohli (IND)346724377.8312
Cheteshwar Pujara (IND)324882*49.602
Ajinkya Rahane (IND)324612749.220
Dinesh Chandimal (SL)120016410010
Shikhar Dhawan (IND)2144673601

ALSO READ: Pitch report of Arun Jaitley Staduim for second India-Australia Test

Unlike the batters, there are a couple of active cricketers in the list of highest wicket-takers in Test matches played at this stadium. Historically, Anil Kumble (58), Kapil Dev (32), Ravichandran Ashwin (28), Bhagwath Chandrasekar (23) and Vinoo Mankad (22). As far as current cricketers are concerned, the best bowlers are:

BowlersMatchesWicketsAverageEconomySR
Ravichandran Ashwin (IND)42720.112.3551.2
Ravindra Jadeja (IND)31916.891.7258.7
Nathan Lyon (AUS)1918.334.2625.7
Ishant Sharma (IND)5949.112.86103
Umesh Yadav (IND)2718.422.1850.5

Highest innings totals in Delhi Test matches and highest successful run chase

ScoreOversTeamOppositionYear
644/8d214West IndiesIndia1959
631183.4West IndiesIndia1948
613/7d161IndiaAustralia2008
577179.3AustraliaIndia2008
566/8d142.2IndiaWest Indies1979

A total of 11 run-chases have been sealed in the 35 Tests played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The record for the highest successful run-chase is jointly shared by West Indies (in 1987) and India (in 2011) for chasing down a 276-run target against one another.

