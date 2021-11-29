“As a kid obviously growing up in England, I supported England”: Josh Inglis talks about the aspect of making his debut against his birth country in The Ashes

Josh Inglis talks about his rise in cricket, mental fitness, and the aspect of his debut against his birth country England in the Ashes.

The Ashes is set to start from 8th December at the Gabba in Brisbane. After Paine’s exit, Australia is still deciding on the wicket-keeper role. Alex Carey and Josh Inglis are the candidates battling out for the spot. Carey has been in contention for a long time, but the emergence of Josh Inglis has been amazing.

Josh Inglis has revealed that talking to sports psychologist Matthew Burgin has changed his cricketing career. Till the last summer, Inglis played 60 first-class games without scoring a single century. He had an average of 28.15. After speaking with Burgin, his numbers have rocketed high. Inglis averages 58.00 since the last season, which includes three centuries. Josh was also a part of Australia’s T20 World Cup-winning squad.

Josh Inglis talks about mental fitness and making his debut against England in the Ashes

Josh Inglis insists that working on his mental state of the game has benefited him. He has worked closely with sports psychologist Matthew Burgin and his batting coach Beau Casson.

“I went to Matt, who’s now with Cricket Australia. I just really narrowed down my focus and my routines…I just really wanted to face more balls and prolong my innings,” Inglis said.

“I spoke in depth about that, it was brilliant. It changed my game and allowed me to build a couple of big innings last year.”

Century! Josh Inglis brings it up off just 132 balls. That’s his third #SheffieldShield hundred of the season… pic.twitter.com/UtGsoE3QsK — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) March 26, 2021

Inglis revealed that he always used to train well, but couldn’t execute on the field. However, after spending with Matt, he is able to replicate his training in the main game.

“That’s probably the beauty of it. I can replicate what I’m doing in training and in games,” Inglis said.

“It’s before the ball is bowled, facing the delivery and then after the ball is bowled. It’s everything. And it’s doing it at training as well to make sure I’m replicating it as much as possible.”

Josh Inglis has still not made his Australia debut in any format of the game. Inglis is born in England and can make his debut against his birth country. He was born in Leeds and was also a part of the Yorkshire cricket system.

“It would obviously be very interesting [debuting against England]. It doesn’t happen very often,” Inglis said.

“As a kid obviously growing up in England, I supported England.”

Andre McDonald has revealed that Alex Carey and Josh Inglis are in a close battle for the wicket-keeper role.