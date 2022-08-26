“As for Virat, we have to see”: Indian selection committee member unsure about Virat Kohli’s place in ICC T20 World Cup

An Indian selection committee member has said that Virat Kohli’s place in not certain in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

The 2021 T20 World Cup was a disaster for the Indian cricket team where they could not even reach the knockouts of the tournament. Pakistan and New Zealand defeated India in continous games to end the campaign of the Indian side.

The squad of the last T20 World Cup was heavily criticized as there were some surprise inclusions and exclusions at the last moment. India will start their Asia Cup 2022 campaign against Pakistan this Sunday, and the performance in the Asia Cup may well decide the fate of the players in the T20 World Cup squad.

Unsurity about Virat Kohli’s place in ICC T20 World Cup

A member of the Indian selection committee has said that the squad for the T20 World Cup in Australia is not confirmed, and they are still waiting on the fitness reports of Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel before taking any call on the side’s composition. There are some spots in the batting department as well.

The biggest takeaway of the comment was that even the place of Virat Kohli is not confirmed in the side. Virat will have to prove his form in the Asia Cup 2022 or he may miss out on the T20 World Cup squad. Kohli has been going through a lean patch and his place in the side has been questioned by many.

“Rohit is saying that from team management’s perspective but as selectors, we believe some places are still up for debate. We also have to wait for reports on Jasprit and Harshal’s injuries. Both are currently at the NCA and are recovering. As for Virat, we have to see how things go in the Asia Cup,” an Indian selection committee member told InsideSport.

Earlier Rohit Sharma said that 80-90% of the side will be the same as the Asia Cup 2022, and there can be a few changes at the end moment. It will be interesting to see India’s squad for the ICC T20 World Cup.