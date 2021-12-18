Ashes 2021-22 Covid 19: No hair cuts and fan interaction for Players ahead of Melbourne and Sydney Test

Ashes 2021-22 Covid 19: The restrictions will be elevated to Level-4 for the next two Ashes text due to increasing Covid cases.

The Covid-19 cases in Australia are increasing, and Cricket Australia is taking some strict steps for the Ashes. Due to increasing cases in Sydney and Melbourne, the restrictions will be elevated to Level-4 for the next two Ashes text. NSW recorded a new unwanted record of 2482 new cases on Saturday, while Victoria recorded 1504.

Pat Cummins missed the second test, whereas Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon were at risk as well. Starc & Lyon were at the same restaurant as Cummins, but they were at the outside seating. If both of them were inside, Australia’s chances would have got a major blow.

Ahead of the Melbourne and Sydney test, there will be some restrictions on the players. They will not be allowed to take haircuts, whereas training at the public gyms is also banned. Players are also unlikely to be allowed to sign autographs or take selfies with fans in the lead-up to and during the next two games.

England and Australian stars will be prohibited from mixing in crowds and will insulate themselves in the team bubble to avoid a player or multiple players being ruled out.

Cricket Australia will still allow players to dine outdoors in their groups of three so as to not submit them to further isolation after a long pandemic for cricketers, with the game’s governing body mindful of their mental health.

Cricket Australia chief executive Nick Hockley has confirmed that the players can’t interact with fans.

“We’re always on high alert,” Hockley said on radio SEN radio.

“I think it’s a wake-up call for everyone across the game. It’s a wake-up call for sport. It’s not unique to sport in Australia or around the globe. We’re seeing a fair bit of disruption.

“Everyone now needs to be extra vigilant because we’ve had a very high-profile case of disruption.

“That’s where we need to make sure there’s social distancing, so we ask everyone to be respectful in the public.

“That’s the real shame because what we have seen is players wanting to interact with fans. It’s been a feature of the Big Bash. But we’ve now got very clear protocols.

“As it comes to those on the field of play we need to make sure that people are operating in a really biosecure way.”