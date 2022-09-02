Asia Cup upcoming matches Super 4 list: Next match of India in Asia Cup 2022

Asia Cup upcoming matches Super 4 list: Hong Kong and Bangladesh have been eliminated from Asia Cup 2022 after consecutive losses.

During the sixth match of the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 between Pakistan and Hong Kong at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Pakistan have decimated the associate nation by huge margin of 155 runs, to become the fourth and the final team to qualify for the ‘Super 4’ stage of the continental championship.

En route a challenging total of 193 runs, none of the Hong Kong batters had any answers to the pace or spin bowling put on display by the Pakistan bowlers, as they bundled up on a paltry 38 off mere 10.4 Overs, to register their lowest-ever score in T20Is.

As for Pakistan, it was their biggest-ever margin of victory (by runs) in the format, and the second-highest ever my a full member in T20Is.

In 70 years history of Pakistan’s cricket, this is first time they have bowled out the opponents in 64 balls or less. #AsiaCupT20 — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) September 2, 2022

Thus, apart from Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka, and Afghanistan are the other three teams to qualify for the ‘Super 4’ stage of the tournament, which is scheduled to commence from today onwards (September 3).

Asia Cup upcoming matches Super 4 list

Each of the aforementioned four teams will now face each other one time each, and the top-2 teams post the ‘Super 4’ stage then go one to play the grand finale on September 11, at the Dubai International Stadium.

The two qualifying teams from ‘Group B’ – Afghanistan (B2) and Sri Lanka (B1) will play the first match of ‘Super 4’ today at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Team India will play against arch-rivals Pakistan the next day (Sunday) at the Dubai International Stadium.

Match 1, September 3: Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, Sharjah, 7:30PM IST

Match 2, September 4: India vs Pakistan, Dubai, 7:30PM IST

Match 3, September 6: Sri Lanka vs India, Dubai, 7:30PM IST

Match 4, September 7: Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Sharjah, 7:30PM IST

Match 5, September 8: India vs Afghanistan, Dubai, 7:30PM IST

Match 6, September 9: Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, Dubai, 7:30PM IST

September 11: Final, Dubai, 7:30PM IST.

Next match of India in Asia Cup 2022

September 4 vs. Pakistan

September 6 vs. Sri Lanka

September 8 vs. Afghanistan.