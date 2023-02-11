Australia lowest Test score vs India: Australia lowest score in Test vs India full list

There was a lot of hype about the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023, but the way the first Test ended, it’s looking like there is way too much gap between the quality of both sides with respect to the Indian conditions. However, when India last travelled to Australia, they lost the first match by a huge margin but made a brilliant comeback later on.

Talking about the Nagpur Test, Australia managed to score 177 runs in the first innings, where all the batters struggled against the Indian spinners. There was help for the spinners, but it certainly was not an unplayable track. Ravindra Jadeja took three wickets for the Indian team in the 1st innings.

Team India, in reply, scored 400 runs in the first innings and proved that batting is possible on the track. Rohit Sharma scored a brilliant century with the bat, and later on, Jadeja and Axar Patel also scored their respective half-centuries to aid the Indian team. Mohammed Shami also scored aggressive 37 runs in the end.

Australia’s off-spinner, Todd Murphy, who was making his debut was on fire, and he scalped 7 Indian wickets. The fans expected better from Australia in the 2nd innings, but they just got bundled out in 32.3 overs against the class of Indian bowlers. They managed to score just 91 runs, which is their 2nd lowest Test total against India. R Ashwin scalped a fifer in the 2nd innings, and the Australian batters just could not read him.

Australia lowest Test score vs India

Australia’s lowest score against India came way back in 1981 when they managed to score just 83 runs in Melbourne. India won the match by 59 runs. All the top-5 lowest scores of the Australian team against India are mentioned below in the list.