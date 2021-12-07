Australia vs England Ashes 2021 commentators: Full list of Fox Sports commentators for Australia vs England Ashes 2021-22 Tests

Australia vs England Ashes 2021 commentators: The SportsRush present before you a list of Fox Sports commentators for Ashes 2021-22.

Test Cricket’s epic rivalry between the two fiercest contestants in Test match history is just a few hours away. Australia will take on England in a bid to once again retain the sacred Ashes urn, with the first Test to commence from December 8 at The Gabba in Brisbane.

As far as the statistics are concerned, Team England have plenty to ponder upon as both the history and numbers aren’t smiling at them with conviction at all.

Last time England had won a Test match in Australia was way back in 2011-12 under the then skipper Andrew Strauss. The English side has not won a Test in Brisbane (the venue for the first Test) since 1986-87. But, they would take solace and confidence from the fact that the Gabba-ttoir (as they say it) no longer remains an impenetrable fortress it once was for the visiting teams after India finally broke the 32-year, 29-match drought in January this year.

Also, England skipper Joe Root will find himself on the right side of history as he is set to become the first-ever captain to lead England in two away Ashes series.

Which captain will hold this trophy at the end of the series? 🏆#Ashes pic.twitter.com/4RJdPKFbgk — England Cricket (@englandcricket) December 7, 2021

On the other hand, team Australia under a new skipper Pat Cummins have been in the news for all the non-Cricketing reasons off-late, with their confidence not as high as it should be for a home side. Talk about their stats in a nutshell, the team hasn’t played for 11 months, nor won an away tour since 2016, with mere four victories in their last 15 away trips. At home, they had to endure back-to-back unprecedented series losses against India in successive years.

Talking about the broadcast voices, which form an imperative part of the viewers’ experience especially in series like the Ashes, Australia’s renowned broadcaster- Fox Sports will yet again accumulate some of the greatest names in the Cricketing world, as part of their commentating panel.

Australia vs England Ashes 2021 commentators

Alongside some giant names in Australia’s rich Cricketing history, former England skipper Michael Vaughan would also be providing his services in the commentary panel at a time when he has been in the headlines relating the Azeem Rafiq’s racism case.

The Indian viewers would also get to hear the voices hired by the Fox Sports. The commentators of Fox Sports for 2021-22 Ashes are:

Adam Gilchrist – ex-Australia wicket-keeper with 416 Test dismissals.

Shane Warne – 708 Test wickets for Australia.

Mark Waugh – ex-Australia batsman with 20 Test centuries.

Kerry O’Keeffe – former Australia spin bowler, 53 wickets in 24 Tests.

Michael Vaughan – ex-England captain, 5719 runs in 82 Tests.

Allan Border – Australia captain for record 93 straight Test matches.