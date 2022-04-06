Baby AB de Villiers name: AB de Villiers son name and Baby ABD Dewald Brevis stats

Baby AB de Villiers name: Mumbai Indians have handed a debut to an uncapped 18-year old South African cricketer.

During the 14th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians in Pune, Kolkata Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer has won the toss and chose to field.

“We are gonna bowl first. We are comfortable chasing with a set target in mind. All the teams are equally good and we always have to take that winning mindset and try and back your abilities,” Iyer told Star Sports at the toss.

Despite winning two out of their last three matches, Knight Riders have made a couple of changes to their Playing XI. While Australia Test captain Pat Cummins will be playing his first IPL 2022 match, uncapped India pacer Rasikh Salam will be making his debut for Kolkata tonight.

“We got two changes. Pat Cummins comes in place of [Tim] Southee and Rasikh Salam comes in for Shivam Mavi. Southee was very supportive and we had a good conversation about the team changes,” Iyer added.

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma disclosed that he was looking to bat first at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium tonight. Indians, who have developed a reputation of turning things around despite initial losses, are confident with respect to the remaining 12 matches of the league stage.

“We were looking to bat first. We are not looking at what happened in the last two games. We have to play good cricket to win games and that is what we are prepared for. Looks like a good pitch,” Sharma told Star Sports at the toss.

Much like KKR, MI have also made a couple of changes to their Playing XI bringing in batters Suryakumar Yadav and Dewald Brevis in place of Anmolpreet Singh and Tim David.

Brevis, 18, is an exciting young talent who had won the Man of the Series in the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup in West Indies earlier this year. Highest run-scorer in the tournament after amassing 506 runs at an average and strike rate of 84.33 and 90.19 respectively, Brevis had scored most half-centuries (3), most hundreds (2), most fours (45) and most sixes (18) in the tournament.

Known to play innovative shots to all parts of a cricket ground, the uncapped South African batter is usually compared to former captain AB de Villiers. However, it is worth a mention that Brevis and de Villiers aren’t related by any means. de Villiers and wife Danielle de Villiers have two sons and a daughter but each one of them is quite young to play competitive cricket.

As far as Brevis’ competitive career is concerned, he has only played nine T20s as of now. In as many innings, the right-handed batter’s 207 runs have come at an average and strike rate of 25.87 and 125.45 respectively.