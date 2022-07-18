“Ball of the century”: Twitter reactions on Yasir Shah bowling an absolute ripper to dismiss Kusal Mendis during SL vs PAK 1st Test at Galle

Twitter reactions on Yasir Shah dismissing Kusal Mendis with an absolute peach of a delivery during Sri Lanka’s second innings at Galle.

Sri Lanka might well be at the driver’s seat after stumps on Day 3 as far as the match situation of the ongoing first Test at Galle is concerned, but Pakistan leg-spinner Yasir Shah was discussed almost the entire day for a particular delivery.

On the first delivery of the 56th Over of Sri Lanka’s second innings, Shah pitched the ball outside the leg-stump, managed to purchase significant turn off the pitch as the ball finally ended up hitting the top of off-stump, with a well-set, yet clueless Kusal Mendis (76) getting completely squared-up and watching the jaw-dropping sight.

Fans across the world couldn’t help but term it the ‘ball of the century’ already, with majority of them comparing it with the one that the legendary Shane Warne had bowled to Mike Gatting in the year 1993.

Yasir Shah, who is making a return back to Test Cricket after a year, has managed to scalp three Sri Lankan wickets in the innings so far, with the home side clearly on the driver’s seat at the moment, with a 333-run lead, on a pitch which has assisted the spinners significantly so far.

Twitter reactions on Yasir Shah dismissing Kusal Mendis

Ball of the century!

YASIR SHAH — Emmad Hameed (@Emmad81) July 18, 2022

Yasir Shah would have made ‘Wizard of Oz’ proud with that ripper to Mendis. A dismissal that Yasir can capture in a photo frame and keep it his house. — Bharath Ramaraj (@Fancricket12) July 18, 2022

Ball of the century by Yasir Shah today. pic.twitter.com/Sp4RUgJDew — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) July 18, 2022

Brilliant ball from Yasir Shah earlier today. Brought back memories of the great Shane Warne #Cricket #SLvPAK pic.twitter.com/FVfQv8GQ1x — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) July 18, 2022

Beauty from Yasir Shah like Shane Warne’s Ball to Gatting … pic.twitter.com/EKNgpZqZl6 — Taimoor Zaman (@taimoorze) July 18, 2022

It happened today…Yasir Shah.. shades of the late Shane Warne pic.twitter.com/f6rXeJrnB9 — KC 🇵🇸 (@Waqar92KC) July 18, 2022

