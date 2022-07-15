Weather of Galle international stadium 1st Test: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st Test 2022 day 1 weather forecast at Galle

Weather of Galle international stadium 1st Test: Pakistan would take on the high-on-confidence Sri Lankan side during the 1st Test at Galle.

Despite the country being bogged down by an unprecedented economic crisis, the Sri Lankan Cricket team, akin the common Sri Lanka populace, have managed to put up a great fight against stronger opponents, as was on display during their recently concluded all-format series against Australia at home.

The Dimuth Karunaratne-led side now await the Pakistan challenge, with Babar Azam at the helm ready to take them on at very venue – the Galle international stadium, where the former handed Australia an innings defeat to draw the Test series 1-1.

With the first of the two-match Test series starting today, the visitors have surprisingly decided to play three fast bowlers, on a track which has continuously assisted the spinners match after match. Pakistan do bring back their champion leg-spinner Yasir Shah though, who returns to the side after almost a year.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, are likely to go in with three spinners, the attack which led the way against Australia recently.

Pakistan team practicing in Galle ahead of the first Test starting tomorrow. #SLvPak pic.twitter.com/BMiIKyRPAD — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) July 15, 2022

Weather of Galle international stadium 1st Test

As per Accuweather, the sun is expected to shine nice and bright during the start of play, but with only around an hour into the morning session, there is a forecast of rain with 40% chances of the same.

While the sun would hide back into the clouds from here on, clouds would engulf the entire stadium till the time of stumps on day 1 of the first Test between the two Asian rivals.

The temperature is likely to remain ‘hot’ the entire day with ‘extremely humid’ conditions in store as well.

All in all, barring the maximum of an hour delay during the morning session, expect the rain Gods to not mark their further presence during the entire day of the Test.