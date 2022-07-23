Galle cricket ground pitch report: Galle international stadium 2nd Test pitch report SL vs PAK

Galle cricket ground pitch report: High in confidence Pakistan side take on Sri Lanka tomorrow with an eye on clinching the Test series.

After registering their second-highest run-chase in Test match history last week, and the highest-ever at the Galle international stadium, Babar Azam-led Pakistan take on Sri Lanka in the second and final Test of the tour tomorrow at the same venue.

Having last toured the Island nation back in the year 2015, Pakistan would yet again eye on a series victory versus the hosts, when they take the field on Sunday.

As for Sri Lanka, they would be kicking themselves for the first Test loss, after having dominated the proceedings till the first three days of the match. Some spirited and defiant batting performances from Pakistan skipper Babar Azam (first innings) and Abdullah Shafique (second innings), helped turn the tide in some fashion in favour of the visitors, who broke and created quite some records during the process.

Prabath Jayasuriya, just two Test matches old, was yet again impressive with the ball in hand, bagging nine wickets in the match, albeit with very little support from the rest of the pack, especially during the second innings.

Galle cricket ground pitch report

No points for guessing that the Galle pitch will offer decent turn, and the spinners’ performances might well dictate the match outcome yet again.

During the first encounter between these two sides at the Galle international stadium, spinners returned with a total of 26 of the 36 wickets that fell in the Test.

Having said that, the batters would not be playing on land mines either. The pitch is expected to stay true to the bounce, with the pacers likely to bowl with a predictable bounce, thereby making the run-scoring against them much easier.

All in all, spinners are expected to have a crack yet again, while the batters can score big as well with some disciplined batting.