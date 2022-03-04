Shane Warne best wickets: Spin King Shane Warne bowling videos

Shane Warne best wickets: The legendary Australia spinner bowled some jaw-dropping deliveries and breathtaking spells in his career.

The Cricketing fraternity is yet to come to terms with the untimely and shocking demise of Australia’s legendary leg-spinner Shane Warne.

Aged 52, Warne reportedly died due to a suspected heart attack at his villa in Koh Samui, Thailand on Friday.

Scores of messages of condolence were offered to the legendary Cricketer on various social media sites the moment people pricked themselves to believe the news to be true.

One of the greatest Cricketers to have graced the game, the ‘King of Spin’, as he was commonly termed as, was known for turning the Cricket ball on any surface and arguably more than anyone else to have got hold of the leather cherry.

Shane Warne was even rated among the five greatest cricketers of the 20th century.

Remember the early days of the IPL when #ShaneWarne would bring these relatively unknown young Indian cricketers along to press conferences & talk them up, giving them hyperbolic nicknames, be it “Hurricane” or “Elvis”. It was always about them. It was never about him — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) March 4, 2022

Shane Warne best wickets

The Aussie legend will live forever in every Cricket fans’ memory, courtesy his one special delivery to England’s Mike Gatting in 1993, just a few months post making his international debut. The delivery is in fact termed as the ‘Ball of the century’ by Cricket fans and experts. The commentator’s words post the wicket is more than enough to encapsulate everything Gatting might have been thinking (if at all) post the dismissal.

During the 2005 Ashes series, Warne registered his name in the history books by scalping a record 40 wickets across five Tests at an average of 19.92. These numbers still remain the third-highest wickets tally by a spinner (after Jim Laker – 46, Clarrie Grimmett – 44) in a five-match Test series.

From cleaning up the right-handed batters from around their legs, to leaving the left-handers slack-jawed with his turn from around the wicket (the delivery to Andrew Strauss during the 2005 Edgbaston Test), Warne has bowled some unbelievable deliveries throughout his Test and ODI career.