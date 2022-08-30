BAN vs AFG Head to Head in T20: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan T20 head to head records

BAN vs AFG Head to Head in T20: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for BAN vs AFG Asia Cup 2022 match.

Bangladesh and Afghanistan will lock horns with each other in the third match of the ongoing 15th edition of Asia Cup in Sharjah tonight. First match of the tournament at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, it will be the first match which this venue will be hosting since ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

Struggling with form especially in this format, Bangladesh will take the field on Tuesday is search of their maiden T20I victory here. Readers must note that Bangladesh have lost both their Sharjah T20Is till date.

Much like their head-to-head records against Bangladesh, Afghanistan have a superior T20I record at this venue as well. In the 13 matches that they’ve played in the last eight years, Afghanistan have won 10 and lost just three. Furthermore, it is noteworthy that Afghanistan haven’t lost a Sharjah T20I since 2013.

The last time when these two Group B teams had faced each other in a T20I was during Afghanistan’s tour of Bangladesh earlier this year. A two-match series had resulted in a 1-1 draw after Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 8 wickets at the Shere Bangla National Stadium. Despite losing an early wicket, a 99-run second-wicket partnership between Hazratullah Zazai and Usman Ghani had scripted victory in a 116-run chase.

BAN vs AFG Head to Head in T20 records

Total number of matches played: 8

Matches won by BAN: 3

Matches won by AFG: 5

Matches played at Sharjah Cricket stadium: 0 (BAN 0, AFG 0)

Matches played in UAE: 0 (BAN 0, AFG 0)

Matches played in Asia: 8 (BAN 3, AFG 5)

BAN average score against AFG: 128

AFG average score against BAN: 130

Most runs for BAN: 169 (Mahmudullah)

Most runs for AFG: 141 (Mohammad Nabi)

Most wickets for BAN: 10 (Shakib Al Hasan)

Most wickets for AFG: 14 (Rashid Khan)

Most catches for BAN: 7 (Mahmudullah)

Most catches for AFG: 5 (Rashid Khan)

Preparations in the AfghanAtalan camp are 🔛 in full force ahead of their 2nd game in the Asia Cup 2022 tomorrow against Bangladesh 🏏 #AfghanAtalan | #AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/774hNKV8Il — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) August 29, 2022

NOTE: Only players part of current squads have been considered above (most runs, wickets and catches).