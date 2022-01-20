Bangladesh Premier League 2022 Live Telecast Channel in India and Bangladesh: When and where to watch BPL 2022 matches?

Bangladesh Premier League 2022 Live Telecast Channel: The SportsRush presents before you the timing and live streaming details of BPL 2022.

The first match of the imminent eighth season of the Bangladesh Premier League will be played between Chattogram Challengers and Fortune Barishal in Mirpur tomorrow.

Hosting a T20 league after more than two years, BCB (Bangladesh Cricket Board) will have several key areas to execute successfully. The fact that BPL 2022 will be played amid COVID-19 scare will further increase the challenges for the board.

BPL 2022, which will be a six-team competition unlike the previous season (seven teams), will work on the tried and tested formula of each team playing all other teams twice in the league stage before the Top Four teams locking horns in the qualifying round.

The Bangladesh Premier League trophy is in there, somewhere. pic.twitter.com/t5ukrBZ1gW — Roushan Alam (@roushanalam) January 20, 2022

A total of 34 matches will be played within a span of 29 days in BPL 2022. Talking about the venues, Shere Bangla National Stadium (Mirpur), Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium (Chattogram) and Sylhet International Cricket Stadium (Sylhet) will be hosting all the matches of the BPL 8.

Bangladesh Premier League 2022 Live Telecast Channel in India and Bangladesh

As has been the case for both international and domestic cricket in West Indies, New Zealand and a few other nations in the last year or so, Bangladesh Premier League isn’t available on television channels in India either.

Having said that, streaming platform Fan Code will be streaming the whole tournament at a nominal price. In the general run of things, Fan Code doesn’t offer a pass only for the season opener of a T20 league.

Hence, Indian fans who wish to buy a pass for the whole season, will have to pay INR 59 on the website or mobile application of FanCode. It is worth mentioning that the same is a 40% discounted price.

ALSO READ: Full list of squads in Bangladesh Premier League 2022

As far as the Bangladeshi fans are concerned, they will be able to follow BPL 2022 on Gazi TV and T Sports. Meanwhile, Pakistani fans are likely to be able to watch BPL 2022 on Geo Super TV.

Date – 21/01/2022 (Friday) – 19/02/2022 (Saturday).

Match start Time – Multiple start times. Kindly check according to your country.

TV Channel – Not available (India), T Sports (Bangladesh) and Geo Super (Pakistan).

Online platform – FanCode (India).