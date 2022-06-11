BBC weather Nottingham today: What is the weather forecast at Trent Bridge for ENG vs NZ Day 2?

BBC weather Nottingham today: The SportsRush brings you the weather forecast of Day-2 of England and New Zealand 2nd test.

England and New Zealand are playing the 2nd test of the 3-match test series at the Trent Bridge Stadium in Nottingham. English captain Ben Stokes asked the Blackcaps to bat first, and the visitors took full advantage of the same.

The opening duo of Tom Latham and Will Young 84 runs for the first wicket, but they both got out on continuous deliveries. Devon Conway also played a good cameo, and the Kiwis were 169-4 at one stage. Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell then took the onus on them and lead the batting of the Blackcaps.

Both of them scored their individual centuries, and they combined for 236 runs for the 5th wicket, which is the highest 5th wicket partnership for New Zealand in test cricket history. Tom Blundell got out on the ball of Jack Leach at his individual score of 106 runs. Daryl Mitchell also scored his 2nd consecutive century, and was unbeaten when rain stopped the game.

BBC weather Nottingham today

In a surprise event, the rain intervened the play on the day-2 of the second test between England and New Zealand. The Blackcaps were 48-15 at the end of 127.2 overs when the rain arrived suddenly and players rushed inside. The ground was covered within a quick succession by the ground staff.

A brief delay in play due to rain at @TrentBridge. @dazmitchell47 (162*) and Michael Bracewell (40*) push the score to 481/5 halfway through the 2nd session 🏏 #ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/v4LzmxrXy7 — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) June 11, 2022

Rains in England are quite common, but it was not expected at all on this day. According to Accuweather, the weather forecast for the rest of the day is clear as well, and there is no chance of rain. There will be overcast conditions, but the sun will also poke out in between.

The temperature will be pleasant between 16-20 degrees Celsius throughout the day, and the humidity will be around 47%. So, if all goes well, the weather will be clear out soon, and the forecast for the rest of the day is decent as well.