Trent Bridge capacity: Trent Bridge cricket stadium upcoming matches list

Trent Bridge capacity: The SportsRush brings you the details of ground capacity and upcoming matches at the Trent Bridge.

Nottingham’s Trent Bridge stadium is hosting the 2nd test of the 3-match test series between England and New Zealand. The Blackcaps have an upper hand in the match due to some solid batting performances from their batters.

The record 236 runs partnership between Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell settled the innings for the visitors. Both of them scored their respective centuries, where Daryl Mitchell scored 190 runs and Tom Blundell scored 106 runs. New Zealand scored a massive total of 553 runs in the first innings.

The pitch at the Trent Bridge has been excellent for batting so far, and there are no visible demons. England would want to bat well in the first innings to stay in the match.

Trent Bridge capacity

The Trent Bridge stadium in Nottingham is considered to be one of the best grounds in England. Situated in the city of Nottingham, it is also the home ground of Nottinghamshire county. This ground has one of the best batting tracks in the country when it comes to white-ball cricket. With the red-ball, generally, the pacers do well here.

Trent Bridge was first opened in around 1841 by William Clarke. The capacity of the ground is just over 17,500, so it is not a big stadium in terms of the crowd capacity. The boundaries at this stadium are also very small, so the batters generally enjoy batting here.

⚽️ Notts County

⚽️ Nottingham Forest

🏏 Trent Bridge The sporting Mecca.#ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/QtSFHi1X6n — England’s Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) June 11, 2022

Apart from the ongoing test match between England and New Zealand, this ground will also host the home games of Notts Outlaws in the T20 Blast and Nottinghamshire in the County Championship.

Notts Outlaws will take on Birmingham Bears at the Trent Bridge on 17 June 2022 in the T20 Blast match. The Outlaws are currently at the 6th position in the North Group. They have some star players like Alex Hales, Joe Clarke, Samit Patel, Daniel Christian, etc in their ranks.