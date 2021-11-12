BBL 11: Afghan spinner Zahir Khan joins Melbourne Renegades for the upcoming Big Bash League

BBL 11: Zahir Khan has confirmed his switch from Melbourne Stars to Melbourne Renegades for the upcoming Big Bash League.

The 11th edition of Big Bash League is starting from 5th December 2021. Sydney Sixers will play against Melbourne Stars in the season opener. With the season about to start, the teams have been finalizing their squads for the upcoming season. Melbourne Renegades have announced their fourth and final overseas signing of the season.

After signing Reece Topley, Mohammad Nabi, and Unmukt Chand, they have now finally revealed their final overseas signing.

BBL 11: Melbourne Renegades signs Afghan spinner Zahir Khan

The Melbourne Renegades have signed Afghan chinaman bowler Zahir Khan. This will be Zahir’s third BBL team after the Brisbane Heat and Melbourne Stars. He played for Renegades’ city rival Melbourne Stars last season.

In BBL, Zahir has scalped 14 wickets at an economy of 6.76. The 22-years old bowler has experience of playing in different leagues like PSL, CPL, T20 Blast, etc. He has scalped 74 T20 wickets at an economy of 6.99.

“I love the Big Bash so much and was very pleased to sign up for my third season in this great tournament,” Zahir said.

“I am happy the Renegades have given this opportunity to me to show what I can do.”

The Afghan spinner DEFECTS from the Stars to the @RenegadesBBL! ✍️ #BBL11 pic.twitter.com/BB72Yteo1k — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) November 12, 2021

David Saker, head coach of Melbourne Renegades has also expressed his delight at Zahir’s signing.

“We’re excited to welcome Zahir Khan to our Renegades program,” Saker said.

“He has shown some promising signs in the Big Bash over the last two years. He’s a skilful bowler, has plenty of variations and is a young player who will only continue to improve.”

James Rosengarten, general manager of the Renegades also welcomes Zahir Khan to the Renegades family.

“With the additions of Zahir and Mohammad Nabi, our squad is finalised and we’re full steam ahead into preparations over the next 4 weeks for BBL to get underway.”

Melbourne Renegades Squad

Squad: Aaron Finch (C), Cameron Boyce, Zak Evans, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sam Harper, Marcus Harris, Mackenzie Harvey, Josh Lalor, Nic Maddinson, Shaun Marsh, James Pattinson, Mitchell Perry, Jack Prestwidge, Kane Richardson, Will Sutherland, Reece Topley, Unmukt Chand, Mohammad Nabi, Zahir Khan.