BBL 11 Team of the Tournament: BBL coaches selects the best eleven of the Big Bash League

BBL 11 Team of the Tournament: The coaches of the BBL team have selected the team of the tournament of Big Bash League season 11.

The Big Bash League 11 has reached its final stage of the tournament. Perth Scorchers have reached the final of the tournament, whereas Sydney Sixers and Adelaide Strikers will battle for the last spot. There have been a lot of incredible performances this season with both bat and the ball.

A total of six centuries have come in this BBL, whereas the bowlers have also bowled some top spells. The coaches of the BBL 11 teams have selected their team of the tournament. However, to everyone’s surprise, Glenn Maxwell is not selected in the team. It is interesting to note that Maxwell scored a couple of centuries in the tournament, whereas he had some decent spells with the ball as well. The team has been selected on the basis of votes by different coaches.

BBL 11 Team of the Tournament

Openers

Josh Philippe and Ben McDermott are selected as the openers of the side. McDermott has scored 577 runs at 48.08, whereas he has a S/R of 153.86. Ben has scored two centuries and three half-centuries in the tournament. Philippe has scored 429 runs at a strike-rate of 143.47. Both of them can also do the wicket-keeping duties.

Middle-order

Joe Clarke, Mitchell Marsh, Matt Short, and Moises Henriques are selected for the middle-order role. Clarke has scored 419 runs at a strike-rate of 151.26, whereas Henriques has scored 420 at 136.80. Mitchell Marsh and Matt Short have performed great with both bat and the ball. Marsh has scored 342 runs at 68.40, whereas he has scalped five wickets in bowling. Short has scored 487 runs at 34.78, whereas he has scalped eight wickets.

And he’s still got at least one more hit to go in #BBL11 👀#BBL11 pic.twitter.com/S9hqiAs27C — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 24, 2022

All-rounder

Daniel Sams has been selected as the lead all-rounder of the side. He has scalped 19 wickets in the tournament, whereas he has scored 191 runs with the bat.

Bowlers

Rashid Khan is the spinner of the side, whereas Peter Siddle, AJ Tye, and Hayden Kerr are the pacers. Siddle and Rashid both played for the Adelaide Strikers, and they proved their class. Siddle has scalped 29 wickets in the tournament, whereas Rashid scalped 20. Tye has scalped 22 wickets for the Perth Scorchers, whereas Kerr has scalped 24 wickets for the Sixers.

BBL 11 Team

Josh Phillipe, Ben McDermott, Joe Clarke, Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Short, Moises Henriques, Daniel Sams, Rashid Khan, Hayden Kerr, AJ Tye, Peter Siddle (c).