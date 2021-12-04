BBL 2021-22: Best possible Playing 11 of All 8 Teams of Big Bash League 11

BBL 2021-22: The SportsRush brings you the best possible Playing-11 of All Eight Teams of Big Bash League season 11.

The 11th season of the Big Bash League is set to start from 5 December 2021 at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Defending champions Sydney Sixers will be up against Melbourne Stars in the first game. Alex Hales finished as the highest run-scorer of the last season with 543 runs. Jhye Richardson finished as the highest wicket-taker with 29 wickets at 7.69.

A total of 61 games will be played this season, 56 league games, and 5 playoffs. The top-5 teams of the league stages will qualify for the playoffs of the tournament. Let’s have a look at the best possible playing eleven of all the teams. Although, the player’s availability will vary as the Australian team will play the Ashes.

BBL 2021-22: Best possible Playing-11 of All eight Teams

**All the Line-ups are the best possible lineups i.e. when all the players are fit and available**

Melbourne Stars

Joe Clarke, Marcus Stoinis, Hilton Cartwright, Glenn Maxwell, Joe Burns, Beau Webster, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Liam Hatcher, Qais Ahmad, Adam Zampa, Billy Stanlake.

Sydney Sixers

James Vince, Josh Philippe, Daniel Hughes, Moises Henriques, Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Tom Curran, Sean Abbott, Chris Jordan, Ben Dwarshius, Steve O’Keefe.

Melbourne Renegades

Aaron Finch, Shaun Marsh, Sam Harper, Nic Maddinson, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mackenzie Harvey, Mohammad Nabi, James Pattinson, Kane Richardson, Reece Topley, Zahir Khan.

Sydney Thunder

Usman Khawaja, Alex Hales, Oliver Davies, Sam Billings, Alex Ross, Daniel Sams, Ben Cutting, Chris Green, Tanveer Sangha, Saqib Mahmood, Nathan McAndrew.

Perth Scorchers

Cameron Bancroft, Josh Inglis, Colin Munro, Mitchell Marsh, Laurie Evans, Ashton Turner, Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Peter Hatzoglou, Tymal Mills.

Hobart Hurricanes

D’arcy Short, Matthew Wade, Ben McDermott, Harry Brook, Peter Handscomb, Tim David, Jordan Thompson, Scott Boland, Nathan Ellis, Riley Meredith, Sandeep Lamichhane.

Adelaide Strikers

Alex Carey, Jake Weatherald, Travis Head, Matt Renshaw, Ryan Gibson, Jon Wells, George Garton, Rashid Khan, Wes Agar, Daniel Worrall, Peter Siddle.

Brisbane Heat

Max Bryant, Ben Duckett, Chris Lynn, Marnus Labuschagne, Tom Abell, Jimmy Pierson, Jack Wildermuth, Michael Neser, Mark Steketee, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mitchell Swepson