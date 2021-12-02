BBL 2021-22: Perth Scorchers signs English pacer Tymal Mills for the upcoming Big Bash League

BBL 2021-22: Perth Scorchers have signed English death-overs specialist Tymal Mills for the upcoming Big Bash League season.

The 11th edition of Big Bash League is starting from 5th December 2021. Defending champions Sydney Sixers will play against Melbourne Stars in the season opener. With the season about to start, the teams are finalizing their squads for the upcoming season. Perth Scorchers have announced their third and final overseas signing of the season.

After signing Colin Munro and Laurie Evans, they have now finally revealed their final overseas signing. Perth signed English pacer Brydon Carse, but he was ruled out due to an injury.

BBL 2021-22: Perth Scorchers signs Tymal Mills

Perth Scorchers have signed English pacer Tymal Mills for the upcoming BBL 11. The left-arm pacer will replace his fellow Englishman Brydon Carse. Mills is a death-overs specialist, who can bowl 150 Km/h, whereas his slower-balls are world-class as well. Tymal got injured during the WC after taking seven wickets, but he is playing in the Abu Dhabi T10 League.

Mills had a brilliant summer in England, which earned him a place in England’s T20 WC squad. He scalped 17 wickets in the T20 Blast, whereas he had a decent run in the Hundred. Tymal Mills has played in BBL for Hobart Hurricanes in the past. He has expressed his pleasure in signing with the Perth Scorchers.

“When they got in touch, I was extremely keen,” Mills said.

“I had a season with Hobart a few years ago when, personally, I didn’t bowl as well as I know I could have.”

“I can’t wait to get over and get started.”

Tymal Mills Good signing by the @ScorchersBBL. One of the vest death bowlers on the circuit. #BBL11 — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) December 2, 2021

Head Coach, Adam Voges has also expressed his excitement about Tymal’s arrival in the Perth squad.

“He’s a world-class performer, and he’ll obviously be really important for us at the back end of the innings,” Mills said.

“In the death overs, I can see him and AJ Tye being a really good combination.”

“To be able to get someone of the calibre of Tymal – we saw the impact he had for England over in the World Cup and his last 12-24 months have been outstanding.”