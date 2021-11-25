BBL 2021-22: Hobart Hurricanes signs English all-rounder Jordan Thompson for the upcoming Big Bash League

BBL 2021-22: Hobart Hurricanes have signed English all-rounder Jordan Thompson for the upcoming Big Bash League season.

The 11th edition of Big Bash League is starting from 5th December 2021. Defending champions Sydney Sixers will play against Melbourne Stars in the season opener. With the season about to start, the teams are finalizing their squads for the upcoming season. Hobart Hurricanes have announced their third and final overseas signing of the season.

After signing Harry Brooks and Sandeep Lamichhane, they have now finally revealed their final overseas signing.

BBL 2021-22: Hobart Hurricanes signs all-rounder Jordan Thompson

Hobart Hurricanes have completed the signing of English all-rounder Jordan Thompson for BBL11. He will join his fellow Yorkshire teammate Harry Brooks in the team. Jordan came into the limelight in this season’s T20 blast for Yorkshire, where he proved his wicket-taking and six-hitting abilities. He scored 215 runs at a strike-rate of 185.34, whereas he scalped 14 wickets in bowling.

Thompson also played for Northern Superchargers in the Hundred Cricket this season. He will make his first BBL stint and has expressed his delight on the same.

“I’m really excited to play in the Big Bash for the first time,” Thompson said.

“Back home, it’s a tournament we watch with great interest during the winter months, so I’m looking forward to meeting up with the team and experiencing it for myself.”

“It will be great to work with a new bunch of players and coaching staff, and I’m looking forward to learning as much as I can and playing the role that the team need me to.”

Another Englishman set to make his mark on the Big Bash! Welcome, @Tommo455 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #BBL11 pic.twitter.com/ijhFWzjXtz — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) November 24, 2021

Hobart Hurricanes possess an excellent squad this season, and they will aim to win the trophy. The exclusion of Matthew Wade from the Ashes squad will allow him to play the start of the season. The Hurricanes will play their first BBL11 game against Sydney Sixers on 8th December 2021.

Hobart Hurricanes Squad for BBL11

Squad: Matthew Wade, D’arcy Short, Scott Boland, Harry Brooks, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Peter Handscomb, Caleb Jewell, Josh Kann, Sandeep Lamichhane, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Mitch Owen, Joel Paris, Wil Parker, Jordan Thompson, Mac Wright.