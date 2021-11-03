BBL 2021-22: Reece Topley to represent Melbourne Renegades in the Big Bash League

BBL 2021-22: Melbourne Renegades have announced their first overseas signing of the season in the name of English pacer Reece Topley.

The 11th edition of Big Bash League is set to start from 5th December 2021. Defending champions Sydney Sixers will be up against Melbourne Stars in the first game of the season.

With the season about to start, the teams have been finalizing their squads for the upcoming season. Melbourne Renegades have announced their first overseas signing of the season.

BBL 2021-22: Reece Topley signs for Melbourne Renegades

The Melbourne Renegades have finally announced their first overseas signing for the upcoming BBL season. English left-arm pacer Reece Topley will join the Renegades. The 27-year-old pacer is currently with the English squad for the T20 World Cup as a reserve player

Topley has scalped 120 T20 wickets at a strike-rate of 15.70, whereas he has the ability to bowl at the death. He has also been a part of the Pakistan Super League in the past.

“I’m incredibly excited to be joining the Melbourne Renegades,” Topley said.

“Playing in the Big Bash is something I’ve always wanted to do. I’ve been to Melbourne so many times, so I’m really excited to represent one of my favourite cities.”

“I was out in Melbourne the year (the Renegades) won it, I was at the game as well and I’ve got incredible memories from that night.”

“I’m really excited to be joining the Renegades, playing in the Big Bash is something I’ve always wanted to do..” Hear from our newest signing Reece Topley! #GETONRED pic.twitter.com/vf8I9xoNiW — Melbourne Renegades (@RenegadesBBL) November 3, 2021

David Saker, head coach of Melbourne Renegades has also expressed his delight at Topley’s signing.

“We’re rapt to secure Reece and are really excited about what he brings to our team,” Saker said.

“He is an experienced bowler who offers the ability to swing the ball up front in the powerplay and to bowl in pressure situations at the death.”

Reece Topley will join the Renegades squad after completing his International duties in the World Cup for England.

Melbourne Renegades squad for the BBL 11

Squad (till now): Aaron Finch (C), Cameron Boyce, Zak Evans, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sam Harper, Marcus Harris, Mackenzie Harvey, Josh Lalor, Nic Maddinson, Shaun Marsh, James Pattinson, Mitchell Perry, Jack Prestwidge, Kane Richardson, Will Sutherland, Reece Topley.