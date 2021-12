BBL 2021-22 schedule and fixtures: Full list of Big Bash League 11 fixtures

BBL 2021-22 schedule and fixtures: The SportsRush brings you the full schedule of the 11th season of the Big Bash League.

The 11th season of the Australian Big Bash League is set to start from 5 December 2021. Defending champions Sydney Sixers will take on Melbourne Stars at the Sydney Cricket Ground. This game is a final re-match of the 2019-20 season.

Sydney Sixers defeated Perth Scorchers by 27 runs in the finals last year. This was their 2nd successive BBL title. Alex Hales finished as the highest run-scorer of the last season with 543 runs under his belt. Jhye Richardson finished as the highest wicket-taker with 29 wickets at 7.69.

A total of 61 games will be played this season, 56 league games, and 5 playoffs. The top-5 teams of the league stages will qualify for the playoffs of the tournament. There will be NO DRS this season due to logistical issues because of Covid-19. The three rules of BBL i.e. X-Factor, Bash Boost, and power surge will be used in this season as well.

The current fixtures cover the whole country, but the venues can change midway through the tournament. Perth is set to host some games in the schedule, but the border restrictions have may take the games away from them.

With three weeks to go before #BBL11 gets underway, we’re rolling back the clock to look back at the very best of last season’s action 🕰 Today we’re reliving the Sydney Sixers’ triumph over Perth Scorchers in The Final at the SCG! pic.twitter.com/A7AyDthR91 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) November 14, 2021

BBL 2021-22 Schedule