BBL leading run scorer 2021: Who has scored most runs in Big Bash League 11?

BBL leading run scorer 2021: With 7 scores of over 200 so far in BBL 2021-22, the batters have dominated the marquee tournament so far.

The Big Bash League 2021-22 is up and running and has almost scampered through to the midway stage.

To briefly brush it up, the ongoing 11th edition of the tournament is currently underway with 8 franchises battling it out shoulder-to-shoulder against each other two times around across a total of 60 matches.

It was a double header event on Wednesday, when the Sydney Sixers were up against Brisbane Heat at the Sydney Cricket Ground in match no.25 earlier in the day.

Later in the day, during match no. 26 at the Docklands Stadium in Melbourne, the Brisbane Heat were up against the Melbourne Renegades.

The Sydney Sixers won an absolute humdinger of a low-scoring thriller earlier in the day, as they chased down the target of 106 runs in the final delivery of the game to prevail by 2 wickets.

The following match was yet another visual delight for the fans, as Hobart Hurricanes’ batter Ben McDermott smashed his second consecutive century in the ongoing tournament. His innings (127 off 65 deliveries) single-handedly drove the Hurricanes home as they defeated the Renegades by 85 runs after posting 206-5 in their 20 Overs.

BBL leading run scorer 2021

Ben McDermott’s century on Wednesday, was his second consecutive this season and his third overall in Big Bash League history. With his knock against the Renegades, the 27-year-old has become the only batter to cross the 100-run mark thrice in the Big Bash League.

A couple of days earlier, McDermott had smashed a 60-ball 110 with the assistance of 12 Fours and 5 gigantic maximums against the Adelaide Strikers to hit his first ton of the season.

With a couple of centuries and a fifty (against Melbourne Stars) already in the ongoing BBL season, McDermott is comfortably placed at the top of the leading run-scorers list after the completion of 26 league games in the league so far. He has accumulated a total of 353 runs in 5 innings at a jaw-dropping average of 88.25, while striking at 170.53 per 100 deliveries.

At the second spot, is Sydney Sixer’s Josh Phillipe, who has amassed a total of 295 runs across 7 innings so far at an average of 49.16.