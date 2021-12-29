Highest individual BBL score: Full list of highest BBL scores by a player

Highest individual BBL score: The opening batter from Hobart Hurricanes put on display one of the highest individual BBL scores today.

During the 26th match of the ongoing 11th season of the Big Bash League between Melbourne Renegades and Hobart Hurricanes in Melbourne, Hobart Hurricanes opening batter Ben McDermott’s second consecutive century propelled his team to 206/5 in 20 overs after being put in to bat first by Melbourne Renegades captain Nic Maddinson.

McDermott hadn’t even faced a delivery when Renegades fast bowler Reece Topley had dismissed visiting captain Matthew Wade (0) in the first over itself.

What followed was a one-man show by McDermott who ended up thwacking 127 (65) with the help of nine fours and as many sixes at the Docklands Stadium.

It was in the third over that McDermott had shown first signs of aggression by hitting Renegades pacer Kane Richardson for a couple of boundaries. Having scored just 16 runs off his first 19 deliveries, McDermott then targeted spinner Zahir Khan to hit a four and a six in the seventh over.

It was in the 12th over that McDermott ran a couple of runs off James Pattinson to complete his half-century in 37 balls. The fact that the right-hand batter amassed 86 runs off just 26 balls in the last eight overs of the innings speak highly about his maniac big-hitting exhibition today. The pinnacle of McDermott’s innings had come in the 15th over when he hit Richardson for three fours and two sixes with authority.

In what was McDermott’s third BBL century, he has now become the only batter to cross the 100-run mark thrice in the Big Bash League. McDermott’s achievement also puts his name thrice in the list of Top 15 highest individual BBL scores.

The first man to make back to back Big Bash hundreds, and the first to make three in competition history 🙌 Ben McDermott, you are in a class of your own 💜#TasmaniasTeam #BBL11 pic.twitter.com/mkQpyo2UGd — Hobart Hurricanes (@HurricanesBBL) December 29, 2021