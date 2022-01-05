BBL News: Glenn Maxwell tests Covid positive in latest Melbourne Stars testing

BBL News: Melbourne Stars captain Glenn Maxwell has been tested Covid positive in antigen tests, he is now under isolation.

BBL 2021-22 is under a Covid scare, and Melbourne Stars are the focal point of it. Earlier a total of 15 positive cases were found in Melbourne Stars camp, but two cases were revealed later. Nine players of the Stars are positive, whereas there are eight staff members as well.

Apart from Melbourne Stars, Sydney Thunder also have four covid positive cases. Perth Scorchers also missed Nick Hobson and Matthew Kelly in the last game due to Covid. And with further bad news, Brisbane Heat now have multiple positive tests in the rapid test.

Glenn Maxwell tests Covid positive

In the latest casualty, Melbourne Stars have confirmed that side’s captain Glenn Maxwell also has a positive antigen test. He is in isolation and will wait for his PCR result. If his PCR tests also turn out positive then it will be a huge blow for the Stars. The players like Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa, Joe Clarke, Nathan Coulter-Nile, etc are already missing out due to Covid.

Melbourne Stars have played their last two games with a weakened squad and they have lost both of those games. Melbourne Renegades defeated them in the last game, whereas Perth did it in the game before. The Stars have won just three of their eight games and they are at the bottom two positions.

Breaking: Glenn Maxwell believes he has Covid. His manager tells me Glenn is awaiting a PCR test result but has symptoms & has obviously been exposed to Covid in the last week. Another blow for the Melbourne Stars @FoxCricket #BBL11 — Kath Loughnan (@KathLoughnan) January 4, 2022

In Glenn Maxwell’s absence, Hilton Cartwright is the only senior batter left in the side. Cartwright also insists that the plethora of positive camps in the Stars camp has affected his mental health badly.

“I’ve never felt more vulnerable to a virus in my entire life and I never realised how much it was going to affect my mental state,” Cartwright said.

“I’ve always had form slumps and this ranks right up there with how I actually feel about going about my business day-to-day.”

Melbourne Stars’ next game is against the Adelaide Strikers in Adelaide on 7th January 2022.