BBL tonight channel: Where to watch BBL 2021-22 tonight match in Australia?

2021-22 BBL tonight channel: The SportsRush presents for you the timing and live streaming details of the ongoing BBL season.

The 31st match of the ongoing 11th season of the Big Bash League between Melbourne Stars and Perth Scorchers will be played as originally planned despite more COVID-19 positive cases occurring at Melbourne Stars.

Following 15 players and support staff members returning COVID-19 positive results on Friday, three more have tested positive today. Stars’ 18 COVID-19 positive cases consist of 10 players and eight members of the coaching staff.

Hence, one doesn’t need to provide reasons as to why Stars have made as many as six changes (including four debutants) to their Playing XI from their last match against Brisbane Heat on Monday.

Although not as many as Stars, even Perth Scorchers are facing the wrath of the virus as two and a coaching staff member are isolating themselves after a player tested positive and other two were deemed close contacts. It was Perth captain Ashton Turner, who has won the toss and chose to bat first at the Junction Oval.

BBL tonight channel

Local fans in Australia are able to watch Big Bash League 2021-22 matches on Channel 7 and Foxtel. Fans, who stream live cricket, can do the same on Kayo app.

BBL TV Channel in Australia – Channel 7 and Foxtel.

BBL Streaming App in Australia – Kayo App.

KFC Big Bash League 2021 Live Telecast in India

Sony Sports Network, which had also televised Women’s Big Bash League 2021-22 in India, are broadcasting the men’s tournament as well. As was the case with WBBL 2021, Sony SIX is televising BBL 2021-22 matches in India.

In addition to Sony SIX, BBL 2021-22 is also available for public viewing on Sony TEN 1 and Sony’s streaming application named Sony LIV.