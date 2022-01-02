BBL umpire arm guard Bruce Oxenford: What is the plastic thing on cricket umpires arm?

BBL umpire arm guard: The Australian umpire continues to wear an arm guard while umpiring to protest himself from getting hit.

During the 31st match of the ongoing 11th season of the Big Bash League between Melbourne Stars and Perth Scorchers in Melbourne, Perth Scorchers made optimum use of Melbourne Stars’ inexperience by putting on board 180/8 in 20 overs after captain Ashton Turner (27) won the bat flip and elected to bat.

It was primarily a 68-run partnership for the second wicket between Kurtis Patterson (54) and Colin Munro (40) which played a pivotal role in Scorchers setting an 181-run target at the Junction Oval.

While Patterson hit four fours and a couple of sixes, Munro was brutal during his stay in the middle hitting one four and four sixes to bat at a strike rate of 200.

Stars spinner Qais Ahmad was the pick of their bowlers giving away just 26 runs in his four-over spell and dismissing Aaron Hardie (5) and Ashton Agar (19) in the process. Ahmad was well-assisted by another overseas fast bowler in Haris Rauf, who dismissed the likes of Patterson and Jason Behrendorff (3) today.

It was on the penultimate delivery of the 14th over when a massive confusion happened in the match. Turner’s attempt of pulling a short ball from debutant Xavier Crone resulted in him missing the ball altogether.

However, the right-hand batter was given out caught behind by umpire Bruce Oxenford after a huge appeal from the visitors. It was a few seconds later that Oxenford himself changed his decision after Turner indicated that the ball had kissed his helmet on its way to the wicket-keeper.

Stars captain Glenn Maxwell, who was quick to confront Oxenford, received a detailed explanation from the umpire which revolved around him wanting to make the “most accurate decision”.

Oxenford, who played a titular role in this confusion, also gained attention for his arm guard. In what isn’t a novel gear for Oxenford, the renowned umpire has been wearing that self-designed equipment to protect himself from getting hurt by a hard-hitting shot.

Readers must note that Oxenford has been wearing an arm guard for over six years now. Made of bulletproof polycarbonate plastic that can withstand a sledgehammer blow, Oxenford’s arm guard didn’t attract the interest of his colleagues as no other umpire wears such an arm guard in international cricket.

What is the plastic thing on cricket umpires arm?

In an interview with The Daily Mail some years ago, Oxenford had opened up on his protective equipment providing details about its testing before using it in competitive cricket.

“I felt I could make it work. I would be able to do everything I need to do and not get in the way of the bowler. I did a bit of research and looked at polycarbonate, which is basically like bulletproof glass. It’s extremely strong and you couldn’t break it with a sledgehammer,” Oxenford had told The Daily Mail.

“I had people throw cricket balls at me from close range and it stood up to the test. I don’t actually have to move it very far. The way I stand, it’s already protecting my chest and upper body and if the ball comes at you it’s really just moving it up a little bit and it covers your face.”

On the other hand, another Australian umpire John Ward has been witnessed wearing a helmet while umpire in competitive cricket in the recent years.