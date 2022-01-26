Cricket

“Bloody amazing that”: Pat Cummins extols Sydney Sixers as Hayden Kerr powers them to BBL final

"Bloody amazing that": Pat Cummins extols Sydney Sixers as Hayden Kerr powers them to BBL final
Dixit Bhargav

Previous Article
“I feel like Black Jesus”: Anthony Edwards gives a hilarious interview after going off for 14 4th quarter points in the Wolves 109-107 win over the Trail Blazers
Next Article
"Are the Los Angeles Clippers better without Paul George and Kawhi Leonard?!!": Clippers post a historic 35-point comeback over the Wizards, marks their 3rd 24+ point comeback in January
Cricket Latest News
"Bloody amazing that": Pat Cummins extols Sydney Sixers as Hayden Kerr powers them to BBL final
“Bloody amazing that”: Pat Cummins extols Sydney Sixers as Hayden Kerr powers them to BBL final

Pat Cummins extols Sydney Sixers: The Australian Test captain appeared to have enjoyed a cliffhanger…