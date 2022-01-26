“Bloody amazing that”: Pat Cummins extols Sydney Sixers as Hayden Kerr powers them to BBL final

Pat Cummins extols Sydney Sixers: The Australian Test captain appeared to have enjoyed a cliffhanger finish to BBL 2021-22 Challenger.

During the Challenger match of the ongoing 11th season of the Big Bash League between Sydney Sixers and Adelaide Strikers in Sydney, Sydney Sixers beat Adelaide Strikers by 4 wickets to book a spot in the final match against Perth Scorchers.

Chasing a 168-run target, Sixers staged a dramatic comeback into the match on the back of a match-winning 55-run partnership for the fifth wicket between fast bowling-duo of Hayden Kerr (98*) and Sean Abbott (41).

Having faced 20 deliveries, Abbott hit two fours and as many sixes at a strike rate of 205 to play a titular role in scoring 67 runs off 35 balls at a situation when the visitors were on top of the game.

Playing his third BBL season, Kerr’s maiden T20 half-century saw him scoring more runs than his previous 11 BBL innings combined. Having hit 10 fours and two sixes at a strike rate of 168.96 after promoted to open the batting for the first time this season, Kerr made it a point to ensure that his team doesn’t miss regular wicket-keeper batter Josh Philippe (ruled out after returning a positive COVID-19 test).

Needing 10 runs to win off three deliveries, Kerr hit Strikers pacer Harry Conway for a six to reduce the equation to four runs off two deliveries. Requiring a couple of runs off the last delivery, Kerr and Sixers were aided by a mis-field which resulted in a boundary.

While Kerr was wicket-less in the three overs that he bowled in the first innings after captain Moises Henriques (13) won the toss and elected to field at their home ground, Abbott was the pick of the bowlers for Sixers picking bowling figures of 4-0-27-3 tonight.

Pat Cummins extols Sydney Sixers as Hayden Kerr powers them to BBL final

Bloody amazing that @SixersBBL !!!! — Pat Cummins (@patcummins30) January 26, 2022

Wow @haydenlkerr7 that’s an unbelievable innings. Great game of cricket too 🏏 — Marnus Labuschagne (@marnus3cricket) January 26, 2022

HAYDEN KERR YOU LEGEND — Sydney Sixers (@SixersBBL) January 26, 2022

WHAT A WIN by the mighty @SixersBBL pic.twitter.com/bSeLlWJ3N4 — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) January 26, 2022

For more cricket-related news, click here.