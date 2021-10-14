BBL11: Brisbane Heat signs Tom Abell for Big Bash League 2021-22 as Tom Banton’s replacement

BBL11 side Brisbane Heat have announced the signing of Tom Abell for the upcoming Big Bash season. He will replace his fellow countryman Tom Banton in the squad.

The KFC Big Bash League is set to get underway in December, and the teams are working to fix their squads. Brisbane Heat have announced the signing of English batsman Tom Abell, who will replace Tom Banton. Banton pulled out of the second successive season due to bio-bubble fatigue.

Like Banton, Abell also plays for Somerset in the County Cricket. Abell is not inferior to Australia, he has already played three years of grade cricket in Perth, whereas he has also toured here with English Lions. Abell is an excellent shorter-format player, and he lead Somerset to the Final of the T20 Blast this season.

Abell scored 195 runs at an S/R of 161.20 in the T20 Blast, whereas he had a decent campaign in the Hundred. He has played grade cricket alongside Mitch Marsh and Shaun Marsh in Australia.

Tom Abell said, “I cannot wait to get out to Australia and join up with the Heat club.” He added, “I am really excited by the opportunity, and I am looking forward to getting stuck in and doing my bit for the team.”

Wade Seccombe, head coach of Brisbane Heat said, “The more we looked at Tom, and the more people we caught up with, the more confident we became that he would fit really well into the Heat.”

BBL11 English Contengent

Tom Abell became the latest English player to sign for a BBL club. Apart from him, eight English players have already signed their BBL deals. Alex Hales, Saqib Mahmood, & Sam Billings will play for Sydney Thunder, whereas Tom Curran & James Vince will represent the Sixers. Apart from them, George Garton (Adelaide), Harry Brooks (Hobart), and Ben Duckett (Brisbane) will also play in the tournament.

Brisbane Heat Big Bash 2021-22 Squad

With the signing of Tom Abell, Brisbane Heat have completed their overseas quota of players. They have already signed English batter Ben Duckett, and Afghan spinner Mujeeb ur Rahman.

Brisbane Heat Squad (Till Now): Chris Lynn, Xavier Bartlett, Sam Heazlett, Jimmy Peirson (c), Mark Steketee, Mitch Swepson, Matt Willans, Tom Cooper, Michael Neser, Marnus Labuschagne, Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Afghanistan), Ben Duckett (England), Tom Abell (England).