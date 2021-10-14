Cricket

BBL11: Brisbane Heat signs Tom Abell for Big Bash League 2021-22 as Tom Banton’s replacement

BBL11 side Brisbane Heat have announced the signing of Tom Abell for the upcoming Big Bash season. He will replace his fellow countryman Tom Banton in the squad.
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
"LaMelo Ball's Hornets really had just 41 points by the 4th quarter?": NBA fans stumped as Luka Doncic and co inflict 68-point defeat on Michael Jordan's team
No Newer Articles
Cricket Latest News
BBL11 side Brisbane Heat have announced the signing of Tom Abell for the upcoming Big Bash season. He will replace his fellow countryman Tom Banton in the squad.
BBL11: Brisbane Heat signs Tom Abell for Big Bash League 2021-22 as Tom Banton’s replacement

BBL11 side Brisbane Heat have announced the signing of Tom Abell for the upcoming Big…