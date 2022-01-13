Bellerive Oval Hobart weather: What is the weather forecast for Australia vs England 5th Test Day 1?

Bellerive Oval Hobart weather: The SportsRush presents before you the weather prediction for Day 1 of fifth AUS vs ENG Test.

The fifth Test match of the ongoing Ashes 2021-22 will commence between Australia and England from tomorrow. In what will be the first occasion of a couple of day-night Tests in an Ashes series, it will also be the first-ever Ashes Test to be played in Hobart.

With the Bellerive Oval set to host a Test match after more than half-a-decade, only four Australian players were part of the Australia vs South Africa Test match which had been played in 2016.

Australia might have lost that match by an innings and 80 runs but they otherwise have a stellar Test record in Hobart winning nine out of their 13 Tests at this venue.

All smiles ahead of the last Ashes Test match here in Hobart pic.twitter.com/en5yoXnB0F — Steve Smith (@stevesmith49) January 13, 2022

While Australia have confirmed the axing of opening batter Marcus Harris, England have decided to wait for the toss to announce their Playing XI. Fans should expect the visitors to make multiple changes to their Playing XI for this dead-rubber.

Bellerive Oval Hobart weather

Had it been a usual morning start to a Test match in Australia, a large part of play time would’ve happened before the scheduled time of rainfall. In case of a day-night match, expect rain to play spoilsport at the Bellerive Oval tomorrow.

The first session will be played with a rain probability of as high as 59%. Going by AccuWeather’s weather prediction, it would be a surprise if there isn’t any rain interruption in the afternoon session on Day 1.

As expected, the weather will decrease slightly in the evening session but the rain probability will remain in the aforementioned range towards the evening as well. The rain probability will decrease but only by 14% in the night session. In such a scenario, expect rain to pour down in Hobart on Friday.

Hobart hourly weather

03:00 PM – 20 degree (Showers).

04:00 PM – 20 degree (Cloudy).

05:00 PM – 20 degree (Showers).

06:00 PM – 19 degree (Showers).

07:00 PM – 19 degree (Cloudy).

08:00 PM – 18 degree (Cloudy).

09:00 PM – 18 degree (Showers).

10:00 PM – 17 degree (Showers).

11:00 PM – 17 degree (Mostly Cloudy).