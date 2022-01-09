“Holy shit”: Shane Warne reacts to drenched Hobart cricket stadium’s images ahead of 5th Ashes Test

Shane Warne reacts to drenched Hobart: The former Australian spinner is hoping for the weather to clear in Hobart soon.

In what will be the first-ever international match in Hobart in almost a couple of years, 5th Ashes 2021-22 Test match between Australia and England will be Bellerive Oval’s first Test match in over half-a-decade.

Out of the 13 Tests that Australia have played at this venue between 1989-2016, they have had a tremendous record winning nine and losing two matches. With England set to play their first-ever Test match in Hobary, it means that the city will also be hosting its first-ever Ashes Test.

Originally scheduled to be played in Perth, the fifth Test of the series will be a day-night affair played with a pink ball making it the first occasion of an Ashes series comprising of two day-night Tests. Readers must note that another first for Hobart would be in the form of hosting a pink-ball Test match.

Shane Warne reacts to drenched Hobart cricket stadium’s images ahead of 5th Ashes Test

While Sunday has been a significantly better day with respect to weather in Hobart, the last few days have been witness to torrential rains in the city.

Taking to his social media platform Twitter account, legendary Australian spinner Shane Warne expressed concerns regarding weather in Hobart by retweeting a couple of images (from Friday) of the Bellerive Oval drenched in rain. Warne further hoped for “summer season” in Hobart to make its presence felt especially during the fifth Test scheduled to begin from January 14.

Holy shit !!!! Summer in Hobart 😂😩😂😩😂😩. Come out ☀️☀️☀️☀️for the test match please. Is it sold out yet ? https://t.co/4hyZbLoZAF — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) January 9, 2022

Australia, who have already retained the urn, will have some selection decisions to make. While the ones in the bowling department would be comparatively easier, accommodating batter Usman Khawaja after his twin centuries would call for some brainstorming. Warne, however, has already termed Khawaja as “undroppable” after his heroic performance at the Sydney Cricket Ground.