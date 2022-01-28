Ben Cutting wife Erin Holland PSL: Full list of Presenters in PSL 7

How many Presenters in PSL 7: A total of three presenters will be hosting the entire Pakistan Super League 2022.

While the first match of the ongoing seventh season of the Pakistan Super League between Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans had failed to live up to the expectations, the second match between Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi turned out to be a cracker of a contest.

In what was a necessity to set the ball rolling with respect to PSL 2022, a high-scoring contest at the National Stadium on the second day of the tournament witnessed Zalmi defeating Gladiators by 5 wickets with a couple of balls remaining.

An 81-run partnership for the fourth wicket between captain Shoaib Malik (48*) and batter Hussain Talat (52) was the fulcrum of Peshawar’s first PSL 7 victory tonight.

Full list of Presenters in PSL 7

PSL have made arrangements for three presenters for PSL 2022. Pakistani presenters Sikandar Bakht and Zainab Abbas are joined by Australian Erin Holland as the third presenter for PSL 7.

Holland, who has worked in the PSL previously as well, is a well-known sports presenter in Australia. A common face in the Big Bash League, Holland had presented PSL 2022 season opener in Karachi on Thursday.

Holland, wife of Australia and Zalmi all-rounder Ben Cutting, is yet again working together with her husband albeit in a very different capacity. The adorable couple has been seen working as a presenter-cricketer on many occasions in the BBL as well.

Cutting, who had made his PSL debut for Quetta last year, is representing Peshawar this season. In the only over that the 34-year old player bowled in PSL 2022 Match 2, he leaked 12 runs. Batting at No. 7 for Peshawar, Cutting didn’t get to play a ball in this match as Malik sealed the chase in the final over without much discomfort.