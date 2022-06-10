Bengal Sports Minister Manoj Tiwary: Manoj Tiwary Ranji Trophy 2022 and first class stats

Bengal Sports Minister Manoj Tiwary: Manoj Tiwary scored a brilliant century for Bengal in the Ranji Trophy 2022 quarter-final.

Bengal vs Jharkhand quarter-final match of the Ranji Trophy 2022 ended in a draw, and Bengal qualified for the semi-finals of the tournament on the basis of 1st innings lead.

Jharkhand opted to bowl first, and the Bengal batters took a full toll on the Jharkhand’s bowling. Bengal scored a mammoth total of 773 runs in the first innings, and it is interesting that all nine of the batters scored half-centuries for Bengal. In reply, Jharkhand got all out for just 298 runs in the first innings.

Bengal finished the second innings at 318-7, where the Sports Minister of Bengal, Manoj Tiwary scored a brilliant century. Tiwary scored 136 runs in the 2nd innings, courtesy of 19 boundaries and 2 sixes.

Bengal Sports Minister Manoj Tiwary

Manoj Tiwary has been a veteran of Bengal cricket, and he has played well this season as well. Tiwary has scored 324 runs in Ranji Trophy at an average of 40.50, courtesy of a couple of half-centuries and one century. He has been an integral part of the Bengal’s side for a long time now.

Manoj Tiwary, who has played 12 ODIs and 3 T20Is for India has a stellar first-class record under his belt. Tiwary has scored 9289 FC runs at an average of 49.94, courtesy of 28 centuries and 39 half-centuries.

The Sports Minister of Bengal has scored 5466 List-A and 3436 T20 runs as well under his belt. He has represented Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings, Rising Pune Supergiants and Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL.

Manoj Tiwary recently joined politics and he contested the 2021 West Bengal Elections with Trinamool Congress (TMC) from Shibpur constituency. 35 years old Manoj Tiwary easily won the elections by defeating Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Rathindranath Chakraborty.

He is the Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports in West Bengal. He replaced his colleague and friend Laxmi Ratan Shukla for the role.