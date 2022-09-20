“Play him at any cost”: Manoj Tiwary asserts Rishabh Pant as a must inclusion in India’s playing XI till the end of T20 World Cup

Manoj Tiwary asserts Rishabh Pant as a definite pick in the Indian team’s final XI to stand a chance in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022.

Former India batter-turned politician Manoj Tiwary has rooted for wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant’s inclusion in the Indian team’s final eleven at any cost, as the latter was excluded from the same during first of the three match T20I series against Australia at Mohali the previous night.

The team management decided to bring in wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik in the side, after they and skipper Rohit Sharma were criticized for having included him in the playing XI only once in the recently concluded Asia Cup, during the opening match of the tournament versus Pakistan.

Having said that, with the line-up having no other left-handed batter in the squad but Pant, the 24-year-old has had the advantage in this respect, even though it means that the designated finisher in the side – Karthik, has to be dropped from the final eleven.

Manoj Tiwary asserts Rishabh Pant as a must inclusion till the end of World Cup

However, Manoj Tiwary believes that a match-winner like Rishabh Pant should not be kept out of the playing XI in any of the upcoming matches for team India until the T20 World Cup in Australia, which is not even a month away from its commencement.

Tiwary even reckons that in order for Rohit Sharma’s men to lift the T20 World Cup, Pant will have to make it to the playing XI at any cost, and in each match from now onwards till their final match in the T20 World Cup.

When u have a match winner like him in your option then make him play at any cost. If India has to win the World Cup then he has to be in the playing eleven for me from now onwards 👍 #RishabhPant #IndianCricketTeam #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/gLJwYtzSI7 — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) September 20, 2022

After playing the ongoing three-match T20I series against Australia, team India will clash against South Africa in a three-match T20I and ODI series as well, before they finally leave for Australia, to partake in the eighth edition of the T20 World Cup.