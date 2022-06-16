Cricket

“I Love you Susmita”: Manoj Tiwary acknowledges wife Susmita Roy’s support after scoring century in Ranji Trophy semi-final 2021-22

Veteran Bengal batter Manoj Tiwary scored his 2nd consecutive century to help Bengal in their Ranji Trophy semi final match.
Rishikesh Sharma

