“I Love you Susmita”: Manoj Tiwary acknowledges wife Susmita Roy’s support after scoring century in Ranji Trophy semi-final 2021-22

Veteran Bengal batter Manoj Tiwary scored his 2nd consecutive century to help Bengal in their Ranji Trophy semi-final match.

Madhya Pradesh and Bengal are up against each other in the semi-final of Ranji Trophy 2022. Madhya Pradesh scored 341 runs in the first innings, and Bengal lost their initial five wickets for just 54 runs, but then came the partnership between Manoj Tiwary and Shahbaz Ahmad.

Both of them added 183 runs for the 6th wickets and completed their individual centuries as well. The veteran Manoj Tiwary again proved his class and completed his 29th FC hundred. He scored a brilliant century in the quarter-final as well. Despite centuries from Tiwary and Shahbaz Ahmed, Bengal got bowled out for 273 runs and conceded the first-innings lead.

Manoj Tiwary acknowledges wife Susmita Roy’s support

Manoj Tiwary has been one of the most consistent players in Bengal cricket history. After completing the hundred against Madhya Pradesh in the Ranji Trophy semi-final, Manoj Tiwary was elated and he showed a beautiful message to his wife and family acknowledging their support.

Tiwary has scored 9391 FC runs at an average of 50.48, courtesy of 29 centuries and 39 half-centuries. He has been a pillar of the Bengal side in this Ranji season. Tiwary scored a brilliant half-century in the quarter-final match as well to help the side in the 2nd innings.

Manoj Tiwary’s message for wife and family after scoring probably one of his best hundreds in Ranji Trophy. pic.twitter.com/nTsVkEps6f — Aritra Mukherjee (@aritram029) June 16, 2022

Tiwary has scored 426 runs in Ranji Trophy 2022 at an average of 47.33, courtesy of a couple of half-centuries and centuries. Apart from first-class cricket, he has good numbers in List-A and T20 matches as well. Tiwary, who has played 12 ODIs and 3 T20Is for India has played for various teams in the IPL as well.

Manoj Tiwary is the current Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports in West Bengal. He recently joined the politics with Trinamool Congress (TMC) and won the Shibpur constituency seat in the 2021 elections.