“I owe my life to you”: Manoj Tiwary dedicates century to wife Susmita Roy during Bengal vs MP Ranji Trophy 2022 semi-final

Manoj Tiwary dedicates century to wife Susmita Roy during Bengal’s Ranji Trophy 2021-22 semi-final match versus Madhya Pradesh at Alur.

‘Day 3’ of the ongoing first semi-final of Ranji Trophy 2021-22, witnessed a very sweet on-field moment involving Bengal team veteran batter Manoj Tiwary, the moment he smashed his 29th First-Class century, against Madhya Pradesh.

Coming in to bat in only the fourth Over of Bengal’s first innings with the scorecard reading 11/3, Tiwary played yet another defiant knock for his domestic side while battling with an injured right cartilage.

In their bid to make it through to the final in their second consecutive season, Tiwary found a more than able partner in the left-handed Shahbaz Ahmed, as the duo grinded it out to stitch together a 183-run stand for the sixth wicket, with the latter arriving at the crease with the scorecard reading 54/5.

While the duo smashed their respective centuries, just when it looked like they’d bail their team out of trouble, they got Out in quick succession to ultimately bundle up for 273 in their 89.2 Overs.

Manoj Tiwary dedicates century to wife Susmita Roy

Upon reaching the landmark moment, the 36-year-old quickly took out a notebook page out of his pocket, which read an admission of love for his wife and family, perhaps in a bid to acknowledge the immense support he has received from them in his Cricketing journey.

Later in the evening, Tiwary also took to his social media handle to post a live recorded video of the precious moment, while expressing his love for wife Susmita Roy yet again, for being her constant support.

I owe my life to U my love @roy_susmita7 ❤️ This one is for U. A small expression of LOVE and RESPECT for U. Thank u for the constant Support. Without ur love,Support and Sacrifice, nothing is easy for me to do at this point of time in my life 👍 I love u a lot ❤️🤗 pic.twitter.com/Cz7R3Cl7aU — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) June 16, 2022

As far as the semi-final encounter is concerned, it is Madhya Pradesh who are at the driver’s seat, with a second innings lead of 231 after ‘Stumps’ on Day 3.

Rajat Patidar (63*) and skipper Aditya Shrivastava (34*) had taken the MP total to 163/2, with a couple of days’ play still left in the match.