Best bowling figures in PSL history: Full list of 5-wicket hauls in Pakistan Super League

A total of nine five-wicket hauls have been registered in the Pakistan Super League till date.

Islamabad United captain Shadab Khan picked a maiden T20 five-wicket haul to play a pivotal role in a 43-run victory against Quetta Gladiators in the 10th match of the ongoing seventh season of Pakistan Super League in Karachi.

Chasing a mammoth 230-run target, Quetta were dismissed for 186 in 19.3 overs. Had it not been for a record 76-run partnership for the eighth wicket between Gladiators all-rounders Mohammad Nawaz (47) and James Faulkner (30*), they would’ve easily been on the wrong end of one of the biggest PSL defeats.

Shadab, who introduced himself into the attack in the eighth over, was hit for a four and six by Quetta opening batter Ahsan Ali (50). Quick to make a comeback statement, Shadab dismissed Ali on the next delivery after the latter failed to make a sound connection for the third time in a row.

Meri team, meri pride @IsbUnited. Thank you to my teammates for their support, their effort. That is all I can ask for as a captain. Aim is to keep improving as the tournament goes on. #UnitedWeWin pic.twitter.com/JvrniDjDqM — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) February 3, 2022

In his following over, Shadab deceived Ben Duckett (11) with a slider to further dent the opposition. Perhaps in a mood to finish the match then and there, Shadab thrashed Gladiators’ last recognized hope by dismissing captain Sarfaraz Ahmed (11) and batter Iftikhar Ahmed (6) in his third over as both the right-handed batters looked to attack Shadab only to be caught at long-off by Faheem Ashraf.

In his final over, Shadab put an end to veteran QG spinner Shahid Afridi’s (4) miserable day to become only the ninth bowler to pick a PSL five-wicket haul. Shadab, who ran through opposition team’s middle-order in order to nullify all progress made on the back of Ali’s ninth PSL half-century, picked match-winning bowling figures of 4-0-28-5.