PSL worst bowling figures: Full list of most expensive spells in Pakistan Super League

PSL worst bowling figures: The former Pakistani captain registered his worst bowling figures of 18-year old T20 career.
Veteran Quetta Gladiators spinner Shahid Afridi’s debut for his fourth Pakistan Super League team was a disastrous one after he registered his worst-ever bowling figures in 18 years of playing T20s.
Returning to action after recovering from COVID-19, Afridi was introduced into the attack right after the powerplay. Also playing his first match of the season, Islamabad United batter Colin Munro (72*) hit a couple of sixes to welcome Afridi into the attack in the 10th match of the ongoing seventh season of the PSL.
Playing a T20 after almost a year, Afridi conceding as many as 18 runs in his first over didn’t speak highly of his current form. While Afridi improved a bit to give away 10 runs in his following over, he couldn’t prevent Munro from hitting another six.
Called upon to bowl the 14th over against a well-set Munro and Azam Khan (65), Afridi conceded 19 runs including a four and a couple of sixes at the National Stadium. Bowling the final over, Afridi was hit for three sixes by Azam as United accumulated 20 runs to put on board 229/4 in 20 overs – fourth-highest PSL total.
While a quick yorker saw Afridi bowling Azam in the final over, it meant nothing with respect to the larger scheme of things as the leg-spinner ended up with bowling figures of 4-0-67-1 at an economy rate of 16.75.
PSL worst bowling figures
Afridi, who has bagged an unwanted record of having the worst PSL bowling figures to his name, is joint seventh-worst in the same list for T20s.
Shahid Afridi’s 1/67 is the Most Expensive 4-over Spell by any bowler in PSL History.
He has also become the first bowler to concede 7 sixes in his bowling spell in PSL.#QGvIU #PSL7 #PSL2022
— Israr Ahmed Hashmi (@IamIsrarHashmi) February 3, 2022
|S. No.
|Bowler
|Over
|Runs
|Wickets
|Team
|Opposition
|Ground
|Year
|1
|Shahid Afridi
|4
|67
|1
|Quetta Gladiators
|Islamabad United
|Karachi
|2022
|2
|Zafar Gohar
|4
|65
|0
|Islamabad United
|Peshawar Zalmi
|Abu Dhabi
|2021
|3
|Shaheen Shah Afridi
|4
|62
|1
|Lahore Qalandars
|Islamabad United
|Karachi
|2019
|4
|Anwar Ali
|4
|57
|0
|Quetta Gladiators
|Lahore Qalandars
|Dubai
|2016
|5
|Sohail Khan
|4
|57
|2
|Karachi Kings
|Multan Sultans
|Dubai
|2019
|6
|Amad Butt
|4
|56
|0
|Peshawar Zalmi
|Karachi Kings
|Karachi
|2021
|7
|Sameen Gul
|4
|56
|1
|Peshawar Zalmi
|Islamabad United
|Abu Dhabi
|2021
|8
|Shadab Khan
|4
|55
|0
|Islamabad United
|Peshawar Zalmi
|Abu Dhabi
|2021
|9
|Aamer Yamin
|4
|54
|0
|Karachi Kings
|Quetta Gladiators
|Karachi
|2019
|10
|Wahab Riaz
|4
|54
|2
|Peshawar Zalmi
|Quetta Gladiators
|Karachi
|2021