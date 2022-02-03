PSL worst bowling figures: Full list of most expensive spells in Pakistan Super League

PSL worst bowling figures: The former Pakistani captain registered his worst bowling figures of 18-year old T20 career.

Veteran Quetta Gladiators spinner Shahid Afridi’s debut for his fourth Pakistan Super League team was a disastrous one after he registered his worst-ever bowling figures in 18 years of playing T20s.

Returning to action after recovering from COVID-19, Afridi was introduced into the attack right after the powerplay. Also playing his first match of the season, Islamabad United batter Colin Munro (72*) hit a couple of sixes to welcome Afridi into the attack in the 10th match of the ongoing seventh season of the PSL.

Playing a T20 after almost a year, Afridi conceding as many as 18 runs in his first over didn’t speak highly of his current form. While Afridi improved a bit to give away 10 runs in his following over, he couldn’t prevent Munro from hitting another six.

Called upon to bowl the 14th over against a well-set Munro and Azam Khan (65), Afridi conceded 19 runs including a four and a couple of sixes at the National Stadium. Bowling the final over, Afridi was hit for three sixes by Azam as United accumulated 20 runs to put on board 229/4 in 20 overs – fourth-highest PSL total.

While a quick yorker saw Afridi bowling Azam in the final over, it meant nothing with respect to the larger scheme of things as the leg-spinner ended up with bowling figures of 4-0-67-1 at an economy rate of 16.75.

PSL worst bowling figures

Afridi, who has bagged an unwanted record of having the worst PSL bowling figures to his name, is joint seventh-worst in the same list for T20s.

Shahid Afridi’s 1/67 is the Most Expensive 4-over Spell by any bowler in PSL History. He has also become the first bowler to concede 7 sixes in his bowling spell in PSL.#QGvIU #PSL7 #PSL2022 — Israr Ahmed Hashmi (@IamIsrarHashmi) February 3, 2022