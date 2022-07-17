Cricket

“I have a feeling India have a problem”: Nasser Hussain reckons India batters struggle against left-arm pacers across formats

"I have a feeling India have a problem": Nasser Hussain reckons India batters struggle against left-arm pacers across formats
Gurpreet Singh

Previous Article
"The car doesn't feel anything like this year's"- Lewis Hamilton driving the W12 a week before Silverstone leaves F1 Twitter feeling nostalgic
No Newer Articles
Cricket Latest News
"I have a feeling India have a problem": Nasser Hussain reckons India batters struggle against left-arm pacers across formats
“I have a feeling India have a problem”: Nasser Hussain reckons India batters struggle against left-arm pacers across formats

Nasser Hussain reckons India batters have a problem to address while facing left-arm pacers during…