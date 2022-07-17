“I have a feeling India have a problem”: Nasser Hussain reckons India batters struggle against left-arm pacers across formats

Nasser Hussain reckons India batters have a problem to address while facing left-arm pacers during the ongoing 3rd ODI versus England.

During the third ODI of the ongoing India’s tour of England at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester, India’s hopes of clinching the three-match series have been handed an early, deep dent with their famed top-order yet again heading back towards the dressing room within the mandatory powerplay.

Having handed a 260-run target before the Indians, it was left-arm pacer Reece Topley who got rid of the opening batting pair of Shikhar Dhawan (1 off 3) and skipper Rohit Sharma (17 off 17) for the second consecutive match this series. Into his fifth Over, he got rid of the big fish Virat Kohli (17 off 22) as well, with the latter yet again failing to capitalize on the decent enough start.

For those unaware, the 28-year-old pacer had, during the previous ODI at the Lord’s, bagged a six-wicket haul and had gone on to register the best ever ODI figures ever by an English bowler in the format.

Nasser Hussain reckons India batters struggle versus left-arm pacers

With left-arm pacer Topley having scalped nine Indian wickets so far across two ODIs, former England skipper Nasser Hussain, while commentating during the ongoing match, was of the view that the Indian batters in general struggle against left-arm pacers in particular in all the formats.

Hussain backed up his statement by citing examples of Pakistan pacers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mohammad Amir, who had got rid of the Indian top-order during the 2021 T20 World Cup and 2017 Champions Trophy final respectively.

“I have a feeling India have a problem against left-armers in all formats. I think of Shaheen Shah Afridi in the T20 World Cup and Mohammad Amir in the Champions Trophy final in 2017 and Reece Topley in this series,” remarked Hussain on-air.

Absolutely phenomenal. In two innings, Reece Topley’s taken the wickets of: ▪️ Rohit Sharma (x2)

▪️ Shikhar Dhawan (x2)

▪️ Suryakumar Yadav

▪️ Mohammed Shami

▪️ Yuzvendra Chahal

▪️ Prasidh Krishna

▪️ Virat Kohli 👏 Majestic.#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/BlrtPWpAvg — bet365 (@bet365) July 17, 2022

While Afridi had scalped the wickets of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, and Virat Kohli last year, Amir had dismissed Rohit, Kohli, and Shikhar Dhawan in 2017, with both the pacers being the architects of rare Pakistan victories against India in ICC tournament fixtures.

While Rohit Sharma’s discomfort against left-arm pacers is well known, even Kohli was dismissed for the 30th time today while facing left-arm pacers in ODIs.