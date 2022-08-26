“Rohit has an edge over Babar”: Younis Khan calls Rohit Sharma better captain than Babar Azam ahead of Asia Cup 2022

Former Pakistan captain Younis Khan believes that Rohit Sharma is a better captain than Babar Azam because of his experience.

Dubai’s Dubai International Stadium is set to host the much-awaited Asia Cup 2022 tie between India and Pakistan on 28 August 2022. Both sides would want to start the tournament with a win. Team India are without Jasprit Bumrah in the tournament, whereas Shaheen Afridi is missing out for Pakistan.

The last time both these sites met at this very stadium, Pakistan defeated India by 10 wickets in last year’s T20 World Cup. Team India would want to take revenge of that defeat in the Asia Cup. India dominates Pakistan in the Asia Cup records, but the past records do not really count much in the game.

Younis Khan calls Rohit Sharma a better captain

Former Pakistan batter Younus Khan has called Rohit Sharma a better captain than Babar Azam. Khan said that Rohit has been playing for a very long now, and he has played under some great captains which has allowed him to gain experience. Although, he said that both Rohit and Babar are able to score big runs for their teams.

“We all know how crucial Rohit and Babar are when it comes to scoring big runs for their teams and the importance they carry in terms of putting up performances of significance,” Younus Khan said.

“Captaincy-wise, Rohit has an edge over Babar because he has had a longer period as a senior Team India member and played under good captains as well. So that experience bodes well for Rohit.”

Rohit’s tenure as permanent Indian captain has not been very long, but he has proved his mettle in the IPL where he has won 5 IPL trophies with Mumbai Indians as captain. No captain has won more IPL trophies than Rohit. He also recently became the 1st captain to win 14 T20Is in a row.