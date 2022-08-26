Cricket

“Rohit has an edge over Babar”: Younis Khan calls Rohit Sharma better captain than Babar Azam ahead of Asia Cup 2022

Former Pakistan captain Younis Khan believes that Rohit Sharma is a better captain than Babar Azam because of his experience.
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
Asia Cup 2022 All Teams Squads and Player List
No Newer Articles
Cricket Latest News
Former Pakistan captain Younis Khan believes that Rohit Sharma is a better captain than Babar Azam because of his experience.
“Rohit has an edge over Babar”: Younis Khan calls Rohit Sharma better captain than Babar Azam ahead of Asia Cup 2022

Former Pakistan captain Younis Khan believes that Rohit Sharma is a better captain than Babar…