Billings cricket six: Sam Billings smashes Mitchell Marsh for a gargantuan six over the roof at the Manuka Oval

Sam Billings smashes Mitchell Marsh: The wicket-keeper batter from Sydney Thunder attacked the former Perth Scorchers captain in the best possible way.

During the 24th match of the ongoing 11th season of the Big Bash League between Sydney Thunder and Perth Scorchers in Canberra, Sydney Thunder wicket-keeper batter Sam Billings continued his supreme form in the season.

Coming in to bat at No. 4 in the fourth over, Billings hit his first ball for a boundary to get going without taking much time. In the following two overs, Billings hit boundaries off Jason Behrendorff and Ashton Agar to up the ante and not let the pressure of losing two early wickets get to him and non-striker Jason Sangha.

It was in the ninth over that Scorchers captain Ashton Turner introduced Marsh into the attack only for Billings to hit two more boundaries in the same over.

The shot of the innings came on the third delivery of the 13th over when Billings went down on one knee to slog Marsh over deep mid-wicket for a gargantuan six which hit the roof at the Manuka Oval.

The six also brought up Billings’ second half-century of the season. In what was his fifth BBL half-century, it was also his 24th in T20s. Continuing in the same momentum after crossing the 50-run mark, Billings was eventually dismissed by Scorchers pacer Andrew Tye in the 15th over but only after he hit 10 fours and two sixes whilst batting at a strike rate of 191.42.

A 113-run partnership for the third wicket between Sangha (56*) and Billings (67) played a vital role in powering Thunder to 200/7 in 20 overs.

Sam Billings smashes Mitchell Marsh for a gargantuan six over the roof

‘WOWWW’! What a way to bring up your second half century of #BBL11 Sam Billings with a BKT Golden Moment on the roof! pic.twitter.com/CdeXdSjXe2 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 28, 2021

How Twitterati reacted:

We interrupt this coaches’ interview with a glorious Sam Billings 6️⃣! #BBL11 pic.twitter.com/906lkIn8e9 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 28, 2021

That was a nice knock from Sam Billings 👏 #BBL11 pic.twitter.com/Fmo3kc6OUh — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 28, 2021

England 68 def Sam Billings 67. Close game though. #bbl11 — Tim Michell (@tim_michell) December 28, 2021

For more cricket-related news, click here.