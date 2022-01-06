BBL Latest: Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Stars BBL 11 game postponed due to Covid scare in Melbourne Stars

BBL Latest: Cricket Australia have confirmed that the BBL game between Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Stars has been officially postponed.

BBL 2021-22 is under a huge Covid scare, and every team is getting affected by it. In the latest setback, a total of 13 players of Brisbane Heat have been tested Covid positive in RT-PCR tests. There were some positive cases in antigen tests, which led to the postponement of the Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers game. However, the latest PCR tests have confirmed that there are a total of 13 positive cases in the Brisbane Heat Camp.

Earlier a total of 15 positive cases were found in Melbourne Stars camp, but two cases were revealed later. Nine players of the Stars are positive, whereas there are eight staff members as well. In the latest casualty, Melbourne Stars have confirmed that side’s captain Glenn Maxwell also has a positive antigen test.

Apart from Melbourne Stars and Brisbane Heat, Sydney Thunder also have four covid positive cases. Melbourne Renegades have also confirmed a Covid scare.

BBL Latest: Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Stars postponed

Cricket Australia have confirmed that the game between Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Stars has been postponed. There are a total of 13 players isolating for the Melbourne Stars. The players who have completed their isolation have denied travelling to Adelaide on their mental health. Hilton Cartwright also said that he is facing a lot of mental health issues.

“Friday’s KFC Big Bash League match between Adelaide Strikers and Melbourne Stars has been postponed,” the statement read.

“The Melbourne Stars currently have 13 players in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19. A number of those players are due to exit isolation soon, subject to a negative test.”

Alistair Dobson, Head of Big Bash League said that it won’t be appropriate for the players to move to Adelaide directly after isolation.

“It has become clear in recent days that, despite the likelihood of players exiting isolation soon, it would not be appropriate for those players to immediately travel to Adelaide and play that night,” Dobson said.

The players like Nathan Coulter-Nile, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa, Joe Clarke were already positive, whereas the positive test of Glenn Maxwell has increased the concerns of the side.